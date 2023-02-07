Stelo Releases New Version of Data Replication Software for Real-Time Replication, Migration, and Ingestion

Stelo Data Replicator V6.1 adds future-proofing capabilities to platform known for reliable, real-time data replication

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stelo, a leading provider of data integration software solutions, announced the new release of its replication technology, Stelo Data Replicator. Stelo provides robust, real-time data replication for applications in business intelligence, application development, auditing, disaster recovering, and more. Version 6.1 integrates open standard technology to support a wide variety of sources and destinations.

Read more about Stelo V6.1 here: https://www.stelodata.com/blog/v6.1-release

A Proven Platform for Real-Time Data Replication

Stelo is a proven software for real-time data replication using heterogeneous environments. It optimizes data availability and cooperates with data applications efficiently.

With Stelo, organizations can:

"In every version release, our engineering team strives to support our customers' needs now and in the future, anticipating the pace of change and which trends and technologies have staying power," said Stelo CEO and Founder Paul Rampel. "Version 6.1 enhancements bring open-ended design to extend our product capabilities while still serving existing applications and allowing them to scale seamlessly."

Customers Can Grow Business Operations and Leverage New Technology with Stelo V6.1

Today, innovation increasingly relies on open standards. Cloud migration, distributed environments, big data stores, AI-based ingestion tools, and many other evolving technologies are enabled by open standards. Stelo aims to help customers avoid proprietary technology dead ends by committing to these kinds of standards.

New Features and Benefits

High performance support for non-SQL destinations including Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 (ADLS Gen2), AWS, and Confluent Connectors; switching to a message-oriented mechanism and changing the underlying transport methodology results in a 100x improvement in throughput

including Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 (ADLS Gen2), AWS, and Confluent Connectors; switching to a message-oriented mechanism and changing the underlying transport methodology results in a 100x improvement in throughput Support for Linux , an open-source option well-suited for scaling server applications; with container deployment, Stelo can be delivered as an appliance and can be deployed quickly

, an open-source option well-suited for scaling server applications; with container deployment, Stelo can be delivered as an appliance and can be deployed quickly User role-based authentication control (RBAC) to accommodate role-based functions that control access permissions/levels of access for compliance and audit management

(RBAC) to accommodate role-based functions that control access permissions/levels of access for compliance and audit management PowerShell scripting to extend the capabilities of Stelo for those looking to manage the replication process using workflow tools

to extend the capabilities of Stelo for those looking to manage the replication process using workflow tools Backwards compatibility for SQL-92 destinations with new MERGE SQL support to maintain and preserve existing technology investments

to maintain and preserve existing technology investments Container-based deployment to decrease install time to under fifteen minutes

Availability

To learn more about v6.1, review Stelo's Data Replication Buying Guide, and for a demo or consultation, contact the company directly.

For more information, readers can visit: https://www.stelodata.com/blog/v6.1-release

About Stelo

Stelo (formerly StarQuest) has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 30 years. Stelo is an active member of The Open Group® consortium, responsible for Distributed Relational Database Architecture (DRDA) adoption for database interoperability, and continues to develop software based on open standards for optimal compatibility.

Stelo's thin server technology is compatible with any application or development tool that supports the Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) or Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) interface standards. Recognizing organizations make significant investments in hardware and software, Stelo's solutions are designed to evolve and scale over time.

