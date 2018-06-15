Stem Cell Therapy for Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 Featuring American CryoStem, Athersys, Celgene Cellular Therapeutics & Cell Cure Neurosciences

This pipeline analysis report offers detailed insights into the clinical trials landscape of the stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis including molecules at different development stages. Moreover, the report also offers information about the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline molecules based on various segmentations including route of administration.



The market research analysts have predicted that with the introduction of mesenchymal stem cells therapy as one of the most promising investigational approach to treat multiple sclerosis, the global multiple sclerosis market will witness growth in the forthcoming years. it has been observed that the American cryostem and celgene cellular therapeutics have their stem cell therapy candidates for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in phase I stage of development.



According to this pipeline analysis report, most of the companies have not specified the type of multiple sclerosis their drugs are being developed for. One of the Tier 1 companies Celgene cellular therapeutics, is developing PDA-001 for RRMS as well as SPMS.



Companies covered



This pipeline analysis report provides a comprehensive analysis of the companies that are actively involved in the development of stem cell therapy molecules for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition to offering information on the various stages of molecules developed for different indications, this pipeline analysis report also provides information about the stem cell therapy molecules discontinued by companies.



Some of the companies covered in this pipeline analysis report are

American CryoStem

Athersys

Celgene Cellular Therapeutics

Cell Cure Neurosciences

Therapeutic assessment of the stem cell therapy for multiple sclerosis by route of administration

Intravenous

Intracerebroventricular

According to our research experts, majority of stem cell therapy candidates that are currently in the pipeline are being developed as intravenous drugs. However, the RoA for several drugs that are in the early development stages are not disclosed by companies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dwc4qw/stem_cell_therapy?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-cell-therapy-for-multiple-sclerosis-pipeline-analysis-report-2018-featuring-american-cryostem-athersys-celgene-cellular-therapeutics--cell-cure-neurosciences-300667070.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

