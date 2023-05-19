STEM, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA AGAINST STEM, INC.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JULY 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Stem, Inc. ("Stem" or the "Company") (NYSE: STEM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stem securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the merger ("Merger") consummated on April 28, 2021 by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp. ("Merger Sub"), and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation ("Legacy Stem"); and/or between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than July 11, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On March 15, 2021, Stem disclosed that it had previously undisclosed material weaknesses in its control over financial reporting related to "accounting for . . . deferred cost of goods sold and inventory," "the review of certain revenue recognition calculations," and "the review of internal-use capitalized

software calculations." On this news, Stem's stock price fell $1.19, or 3.4%, to close at $34.24 per share on March 15, 2021.

On January 11, 2023, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging various undisclosed issues with Stem's business and financial prospects, including that the Company had overstated its software revenues by falsely claiming that the entirety of its services revenue line was attributable to software revenues.

Subsequently on February 16, 2023, Stem released its fourth quarter 2022 results and its 2023 guidance, reporting a fourth quarter revenue of $156 million, missing consensus estimates by $10 million, and issued disappointing 2023 revenue guidance, missing consensus estimates by as much as $97 million.

On this news, Stem's stock price fell $1.44, or 14.8%, to close at $8.30 per share on February 17, 2023.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

