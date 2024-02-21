STEM Issues Voluntary Recovery of STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol Spray Due to Possible Defect with Cap

News provided by

SC Johnson

21 Feb, 2024, 09:43 ET

Consumers should visit www.stemproductrecall.com to determine whether they have the affected product

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM is issuing a voluntary recovery for the STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol (10oz and 12oz) product in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. During a quality inspection, STEM identified an issue with the STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol cap. A manufacturing defect can allow the cap to come off the top of the can while handling the product. There are no other known quality issues with this product.

Continue Reading
Consumers can visit http://www.stemproductrecall.com/ for more information on the affected product.
Consumers can visit http://www.stemproductrecall.com/ for more information on the affected product.

STEM takes seriously its responsibility of providing products that consumers can use with confidence. Consumers can visit the brand's dedicated microsite at http://www.stemproductrecall.com/ and submit their Product UPC & Lot Code to determine whether they have the affected product. Through this website, consumers can quickly and easily submit a claim for a $10.00 refund per product.  

Consumers are advised that if they have a product with a detached cap, they should not try to reaffix it. Instead, they should visit the dedicated microsite to contact the company. Please note that this applies only to STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol (10oz and 12oz), and not to any other STEM product.

Additionally, the brand has asked distributors and retailers to identify, isolate, and stop all sales and deliveries of the affected products.

STEM's line of bug killers and repellents are inspired by mother nature to help protect people against pests. See more STEM product details by visiting www.STEMForBugs.com.

Media contact: 
[email protected]

SOURCE SC Johnson

Also from this source

SC Johnson joue un rôle de premier plan en matière d'emballage plastique selon le dernier rapport d'étape de l'Engagement mondial

SC Johnson, l'un des principaux fabricants mondiaux de produits d'entretien ménager et d'autres produits de consommation et professionnels, a été...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.