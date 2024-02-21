STEM Issues Voluntary Recovery of STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol Spray Due to Possible Defect with Cap

Consumers should visit www.stemproductrecall.com to determine whether they have the affected product

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM is issuing a voluntary recovery for the STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol (10oz and 12oz) product in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. During a quality inspection, STEM identified an issue with the STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol cap. A manufacturing defect can allow the cap to come off the top of the can while handling the product. There are no other known quality issues with this product.

Consumers can visit http://www.stemproductrecall.com/ for more information on the affected product.

STEM takes seriously its responsibility of providing products that consumers can use with confidence. Consumers can visit the brand's dedicated microsite at http://www.stemproductrecall.com/ and submit their Product UPC & Lot Code to determine whether they have the affected product. Through this website, consumers can quickly and easily submit a claim for a $10.00 refund per product.

Consumers are advised that if they have a product with a detached cap, they should not try to reaffix it. Instead, they should visit the dedicated microsite to contact the company. Please note that this applies only to STEM® Kills Wasps Hornets Yellow Jackets Aerosol (10oz and 12oz), and not to any other STEM product.

Additionally, the brand has asked distributors and retailers to identify, isolate, and stop all sales and deliveries of the affected products.

STEM's line of bug killers and repellents are inspired by mother nature to help protect people against pests. See more STEM product details by visiting www.STEMForBugs.com.

