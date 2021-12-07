STEM Learning with Video Games: Code Ninjas to Debut in Hacienda Heights, Will Teach Kids to Code in a Cool New Way

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, one of the fastest-growing kids coding franchises, is set to open their newest location at 17142 Colima Rd. Unit D on Dec. 8. Code Ninjas will serve the local area by offering computer coding courses for kids. The courses will allow kids to problem-solve while they build video games and collaborate with other children their age. This new learning center will establish an environment where kids and teens can learn about technology while having fun.

The Hacienda Heights location is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs David and Irene Yu. David has 25 years of experience in IT networking while Irene spent 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry before becoming a stay-at-home mom. David and Irene tried several methods when it came to teaching their kids how to code, including online programs and coding tutors. It wasn't until Code Ninjas that they found the right fit; fun, engaging courses teaching essential skills. It was due to their positive personal experience that the Yus decided to bring Code Ninjas to Hacienda Heights.

"Coding is an invaluable language for kids to learn and Code Ninjas allows for kids to hone their abilities in an interactive and social environment," says David Yu. "Technology has made its way into almost every job and we want to give kids the skills they need to succeed. The best part about the Code Ninjas curriculum is that kids have so much fun while they learn new subjects."

Hacienda Heights children (ages 5-14) can look forward to the new Code Ninjas center where they can learn how to code in a fun, safe, and social environment. At Code Ninjas, gaming is celebrated, and STEM is cool. Everything about their centers – or Dojos – are built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The center also provides the results that parents are looking for, as their children gain coding and problem-solving skills they'll need in the evolving job market.

"At Code Ninjas, kids are developing social skills in addition to learning how to problem solve," says Irene Yu. "Code Ninjas combines screen time and social interaction in a way that is productive and beneficial for kids. Making education engaging and enjoyable for them is what will truly help them succeed in school and in their future career."

Code Ninjas offers a robust, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, just like martial arts. The courses are self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis (teachers) and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way, and "Belt-Up" celebrations where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish their own app, available to the public in an app store.

Code Ninjas also offers a variety of opportunities for children to get involved, including a flexible weeknight drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.

