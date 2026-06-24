STEM™ Zone Mosquito Repellent Starter Kit and Refill Pods issues voluntary recall for manufacturing issue

RACINE, Wis., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM® brand has issued a voluntary recall of all STEM™ Zone Mosquito Repellent Starter Kits and Refill Pods products in the United States.

The products, which have been sold since November 2025, do not have the correct mixture of repellent oils to provide the desired efficacy. They also may contain ingredients that have been commonly used in the past to help keep consumer products shelf stable, but were not listed on the label, were not approved by SC Johnson, and would require EPA approval.

Consumers who have purchased this product can visit www.stemzonerecovery.com to determine if their product is impacted by this recall and to request a refund for their purchase.

This voluntary recovery is only for the STEM™ Zone Mosquito Repellent Starter Kit and Refill Pods products. All other STEM® products, including the STEM® Light Trap and other STEM™ repellent products, are unaffected and you can continue to use them with confidence.

STEM® brand takes seriously its responsibility to provide people with high-quality products they can use with confidence and is asking consumers to contact the customer experience center at www.stemzonerecovery.com for a full refund.

Additionally, the brand has asked distributors and retailers to identify, isolate, and stop all sales and deliveries of the affected product.

Consumers should dispose of the product according to package instructions and in accordance with all local disposal regulations, including those for electronic and pesticide/hazardous waste management requirements.

Item SKU Product Name 9798100017 STEM™ Zone Repellent Starter Kit 9798100018 STEM™ Zone Refill pods

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SC Johnson