StemCyte, a leading regenerative cell therapy company, has submitted its application for a biologics license (BLA) for its allogeneic umbilical cord hematopoietic progenitor cell product "HPC-Cord Blood", to the US FDA

The BLA has been accepted for quality review and StemCyte anticipates licensure in 2023

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLA (Biologics License Application) for the "HPC-Cord Blood" product, was submitted to FDA on January 7th, 2022, and StemCyte was officially notified on March 8th, 2022, that the submission was acceptable to enter the biologics license quality review process.

The "HPC-Cord Blood" is an umbilical cord blood hematopoietic stem cell product intended for unrelated donor hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation procedures in conjunction with an appropriate preparative regimen for hematopoietic and immunologic reconstitution in patients with disorders affecting the hematopoietic system. Since the first successful use of umbilical cord blood to treat Fanconi Anemia patients in 1988, there have been more than 40,000 successful umbilical cord blood transplants worldwide for the treatment of diseases of the hematopoietic and immune systems as well as inborn metabolic diseases.