StemCyte Announces Breakthrough Allogeneic Cell Therapy Technology

StemCyte is a portfolio company of Microbio Group, focusing on new drug discovery in cell therapy. It has operations in the United States, Taiwan, and India. The company has cooperated with more than 350 medical transplant centers around the world, and has successfully assisted in the treatment of more than 2,200 patients using cord blood transplants. There are very few global companies that have both public and private umbilical cord blood hybrid banks involved in clinical cell therapy applications and new drug development.

StemCyte announced that according to this study, the specially modified allogeneic dendritic cells can activate and stimulate T cells in the body, which can then attack and kill tumor cells. Specialized allogeneic dendritic cells deliver a strong immune stimulating ability while avoiding any potential immune rejection.

The development of allogeneic dendritic cells by global biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, despite numerous best efforts, have encountered obstacles and high threshold concepts without significant breakthroughs in the past 20 years. This latest breakthrough technology StemCyte owns shall solve the bottleneck issues of long-term cell storage and transportation of cell products. The Product Development team can process the dendritic cell preparations through freeze drying and storage, followed by rehydrating the cells. When applied, the reconstituted therapeutic cell products still retain the ability to stimulate cell proliferation and activation.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/adma.202170232?fbclid=IwAR3V6IxzwXisC9gwv1GtSHtq8uYnr9RYAP_XQwFKJ6ru5JXGim54a_5fwdM

