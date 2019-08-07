StemCyte Announces Strategic Partnership Renewal With Sharp HealthCare

BALDWIN PARK, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based StemCyte, Inc., the pioneer in newborn stem cell therapy, is proud to announce the strategic partnership renewal with Sharp HealthCare, which includes Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. It is the largest and most extensive freestanding center for women's health in Southern California with over 8,000 babies delivered annually. They offer a full range of maternity, neonatal, and women's surgical services. The timing could not have been better given the increased advancement in stem cell therapy.

StemCyte is one of the world's preeminent cord blood banks, offering both public and private cord blood banking options. Increasing umbilical cord blood collection is critical not only for the future of potentially life-saving transplants, but also for the availability of future cutting-edge therapy research. StemCyte partners with renowned medical institutions on clinical trials using the cord blood and cord tissue stem cells for chronic stroke, cerebral palsy, and autism. StemCyte is the only umbilical cord blood bank with FDA approval for Phase II clinical trial in spinal cord injury.

"We are diligently working with the Sharp HealthCare hospital group to create awareness by educating expecting parents and healthcare partners on the importance of preserving the newborn stem cells and the options of donating or private banking. It's our goal to support Sharp HealthCare to increase overall collections, and to process and store them to the highest standards in the industry," said Charles Lu, CMO of StemCyte.

About StemCyte

StemCyte's rich history started with a mission of being dedicated to helping the world's physicians save more lives by providing high quality, safe and effective stem cell transplantation and therapy to all patients in need. Located in the US, India and Taiwan, StemCyte has supplied over 2,200 cord blood units for a variety of life-threatening diseases to over 350 leading worldwide transplant centers. StemCyte is actively involved in the development of stem cell therapies. StemCyte has also been chosen by the US Department of Health and Human Services to help establish a public National Cord Blood Inventory. Its headquarters are located in Baldwin Park, CA. To learn more, visit www.StemCyte.com.

