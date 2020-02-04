STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STML) ("Stemline" or the "Company") resulting from allegations that Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Stemline shares and suffered losses, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to gstone@whafh.com

Stemline Therapeutics. a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported after the close of trading on January 13, 2020 that estimated 2019 Q4 Elzonris revenue would $11.8 million, well below prior estimates of $15.1 million. Just a few weeks prior to this surprising announcement, Stemline executives sold over 100,000 shares of the Company.

On this disappointing revenue news, the stock closed on January 14, 2020 at $6.57, down $2.86 per share, a decline of 30% from the prior day's close of $9.43.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Related Links

http://www.whafh.com

