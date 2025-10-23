STEMup™ Science and Technology Foundation Announces Key Grant Partnerships to Advance STEM Workforce Development Through Venture Development and Creation

"Midwest Urban Strategies (MUS) and Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) Partnerships Will Expand Regional Participation and Adult/Executive Learning Pathways"

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The STEMup™ Science and Technology Foundation today announced new partnerships with Midwest Urban Strategies (MUS) and the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) as part of STEMup's second grant award from the R.K. Mellon Foundation. These collaborations strengthen STEMup's mission to accelerate workforce development, venture creation, and adult/executive learning across Pittsburgh and multiple regions in the United States.

"Partnerships are the cornerstone of STEMup's success," said Dr. Neil Campbell, Executive Chairman of the STEMup Science and Technology Foundation. "By working with leading organizations like MUS and CAEL, we are building an integrated model that prepares individuals not only to enter the workforce but also to create and grow the companies that will define Pittsburgh's innovation economy for decades to come."

"Midwest Urban Strategies is proud to partner with STEMup to advance a model that not only prepares workers for STEM careers but also builds the entrepreneurial ventures that will employ them," said Tracey Carey, Executive Director of Midwest Urban Strategies. "By aligning workforce systems with innovation-driven growth, we are ensuring that opportunities are inclusive, sustainable, and scalable for the Pittsburgh region and beyond."

CAEL, a national nonprofit with more than 50 years of experience bridging education and employment for adult learners, brings unique expertise in developing inclusive, lifelong learning pathways. "At CAEL, our mission is to connect learning and work so that every adult can navigate lifelong education and career pathways," said Earl Buford, President of CAEL. "STEMup's approach aligns perfectly with our vision—ensuring that workers in Pittsburgh and beyond are equipped not only with the technical skills they need, but also with opportunities to build futures through innovation and entrepreneurship."

STEMup™ is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through next-generation STEM education, workforce readiness, innovation systems support, and venture development. Through Domain-Specific Education modules, apprenticeship programming, and ecosystem partnerships, STEMup bridges talent, technology, and entrepreneurship to accelerate growth in the regional innovation economy.

Midwest Urban Strategies (MUS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening urban workforce systems through capacity building, partnerships, and knowledge exchange. MUS works with workforce development boards and allied organizations to design, adapt, and scale inclusive solutions that improve employment outcomes and economic mobility across urban regions.

The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) is a national nonprofit that aligns education and work systems to support adult learners. For more than 50 years, CAEL has partnered with educational institutions, employers, and workforce organizations to design pathways that recognize prior learning, advance skill development, and connect lifelong education with career opportunities. In 2023, CAEL reached more than 1.27 million adult learners and engaged over 1,100 organizations nationwide.

