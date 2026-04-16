STEMup Science and Technology Institute™ and ScienceWerx™ Form National Partnership to Advance Defense-Aligned Workforce Development and Technology Commercialization

New alliance connects federal innovation with regional STEM education to accelerate technology transfer, workforce readiness, and venture creation.

PITTSBURGH and FREDERICK, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMup Science and Technology Institute (formerly Foundation) and ScienceWerx, Inc. today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a national strategic partnership to advance multi-generational STEM workforce development, technology transfer, and venture creation.

The collaboration links ScienceWerx's federal innovation and commercialization infrastructure with STEMup's Coop™ Model for education, apprenticeship, and venture development, creating a federal-to-regional innovation pipeline that connects U.S. government and defense laboratories with academic and industry partners to accelerate real-world applications of emerging technologies through venture development and creation.

Bridging Federal Innovation and Regional Workforce Impact

Together, the organizations will contribute their capabilities to translate federally funded research into commercial impact. ScienceWerx, based in Frederick, Maryland, acts as a national innovation intermediary facilitating technology transfer and venture formation from U.S. government and military research. STEMup Science and Technology Institute, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a nonprofit education and workforce institute that has pioneered the "Theory-to-Action™" framework and Pittsburgh Innovators Apprenticeship Program™ (PIAP™) for STEM career readiness and entrepreneurial growth.

This strategic alignment supports the U.S. Department of Defense STEM Education and Workforce Development Strategy by providing clear pathways for military personnel, veterans, federal employees, and emerging professionals to transition into commercial innovation roles in biotechnology, AI, and advanced manufacturing.

Leadership Perspectives

"This partnership strengthens not only our technical base but our national capacity to translate

government innovation into public benefit," said Dr. Neil Campbell, Executive Chairman of STEMup. "Together, we're connecting workforce development and venture creation directly to real technologies emerging from defense and research labs."

"ScienceWerx exists to make federal innovation accessible and impactful," added Patrick Haley, CEO of ScienceWerx. "By partnering with STEMup, we are building a seamless system that links research, talent, and commercialization into one cohesive national framework."

About STEMup Science and Technology Institute™

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, STEMup is a nonprofit focused on advancing STEM industry-specific education, workforce readiness, and venture creation. Its Coop™ Model, Pittsburgh Innovators Apprenticeship Program™ (PIAP™), and Theory-to-Action™ framework link education with entrepreneurship to produce real employment and venture outcomes for students, veterans, and professionals seeking to enter or expand into the STEM industries. Learn more at www.stemuppgh.org.

About ScienceWerx, Inc.

ScienceWerx, headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, is a nonprofit innovation intermediary that

connects U.S. government research with industry through technology transfer, licensing, and venture creation. Its mission is to unlock public innovation for broad societal benefit through commercialization and applied science partnerships. Visit www.sciencewerx.org.

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

© 2026 STEMup Science and Technology Institute (formerly Foundation). All Rights Reserved.

STEMup and The Coop Model™ are trademarks of the STEMup Science and Technology Institute. www.stemuppgh.org.

Contact:

Dr. Neil Campbell, Executive Chairman | STEMup Science and Technology Institute

Email: [email protected] Phone: 301-792-4345

Patrick Haley, Chief Executive Officer | ScienceWerx, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE STEMup Science and Technology Institute