STEMup Science and Technology Institute™ Announces Strategic Partnership with Virbela to Launch Virtual Open Innovation Campus

Cutting-edge virtual portal platform expand global reach for STEMup's Theory-to-Action learning model, Domain-Specific Education (DSE), and Pittsburgh Innovators Apprenticeship Program (PIAP)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMup Science and Technology Institute™ today announced the launch of STEMup's Virtual Open Innovation Campus (VOICE), a fully immersive online ecosystem designed to support worldwide learning, collaboration, and venture development. This represents the second cornerstone platform in STEMup's long-term digital strategy and the operational launch of the STEMup portal now known as VOICE – the Virtual Online Innovation Campus Experience.

The Virtual Open Innovation Campus will deliver real-time, curated, and highly personalized experiences aligned with STEMup's Dual-Theory methodology and Theory-to-Action Learning Framework. Built on a proprietary platform that can also serve as new business opportunities, the environment will support global networking, community engagement, and seamless delivery of Domain-Specific Education (DSE) content fully integrated with the Pittsburgh Innovators Apprenticeship Program (PIAP).

"Through VOICE™, STEMup can engage learners, companies, and innovators around the world with seamless, high-fidelity interaction - while remaining exceptionally capital-efficient," said Dr. Neil J. Campbell, Executive Chairman of STEMup. "This launch of our portal platform enables us to scale our programming globally and replicate our city-region model across the U.S. and internationally."

This launch of the VOICE platform is STEMup's commitment to addressing structural workforce and innovation challenges - particularly the long-standing "chicken-and-egg" dilemma - through its Coop Model™, which simultaneously advances workforce development, venture creation, and venture growth.

VOICE's Contribution to STEMup will drive:

Deliver a fully customizable virtual campus supporting global collaboration, learning, and enterprise engagement

Extend the reach of the STEMup Innosystem™, enabling seamless portability of its model beyond Pittsburgh

Establish scalable, sustainable digital infrastructure to support future funding streams, partnerships, and expansion initiatives

About STEMup Science and Technology Institute™

STEMup Science and Technology Institute™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Pennsylvania, dedicated to transforming regional workforce readiness, venture creation, and economic development. STEMup's Coop Model™ integrates multi-generational workforce development with company formation and scaling, addressing the imbalance that has long hindered local economies. By educating, training, and supporting workers and companies together, STEMup ensures that as employers grow, they can hire individuals who are fully workforce ready.

STEMup defines STEM broadly: any individual or organization using science or technology in their work is part of the STEM ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.stemuppgh.org.

Contact:

Dr. Neil J. Campbell, Executive Chairman | STEMup Science and Technology Institute, [email protected] | +1 (301) 792-4345

SOURCE STEMup Science and Technology Institute