Stena RoRo enters into a 5 year charter contract with Marine Atlantic, Canada

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has chartered out the ship A Nepita, ex Superfast X, to Canadian Crown Cooperation Marine Atlantic Inc for a 5-year period.

The ship will enter into service during the fall of 2026 following a period of customization to the intended trade such as ship to shore ramp arrangements, ships livery, a 5-year preventive maintenance program etc.

The A Nepita is currently chartered to the French operator Corsica Linea and trading in the Mediterranean Sea. She is ice-class rated, equipped with three bow thrusters and a stern thruster for superior maneuverability and designed to transport both passengers and commercial vehicles.

"We are pleased to be able to offer such a suitable ship to Marine Atlantic, which we will adapt and optimize for one of the most demanding ferry services in the world", says Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB, Sweden.

Basic specifications:

Length Over all: 203.24 m

Width: 25.7 m

No of Passengers: abt. 1200

Cargo capacity: 1,920 cargo lane meters

Ice Class: 1A

Speed: abt. 22 kn

Build year: 2002

Photo: A Nepita in current charter to Corsica Linea

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led development of new marine RoRo cargo and RoRo passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2016 Stena RoRo has taken delivery of 12 RoPax ships of the E-Flexer class and 2 roro ships of the NewMax class. Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of the world´s largest civilian hospital vessel, owned and operated by Mercy Ships, the Global Mercy. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

About Marine Atlantic

Marine Atlantic is a federal Crown corporation, and is committed to providing a safe, environmentally responsible ferry service between the Island of Newfoundland and the Province of Nova Scotia in a reliable, courteous, and cost-effective manner. Marine Atlantic serves two routes. The first is a year-round, 96 nautical mile daily ferry service between Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and North Sydney, Nova Scotia. The second, offered from mid-June until late September, is a 280 nautical mile ferry service between Argentia, Newfoundland and North Sydney, Nova Scotia.

www.marineatlantic.ca

