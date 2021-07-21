Stena RoRo orders its tenth E-Flexer RoPax ferry

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo is pleased to have executed a new charter agreement with Marine Atlantic, a Canadian federal Crown corporation. As a result, Stena has ordered its tenth E-Flexer vessel from the CMI Jinling (Weihai) shipyard. The ship, when delivered, will run in eastern Canada between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Delivery from the shipyard is expected during 2024.

"Marine Atlantic is a former customer of ours," says Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo. "We delivered one ferry in 2000 and two more in 2010 to Marine Atlantic, all of which are still in service. We were successful in executing this new charter contract after a very competitive and extensive procurement process. We are extremely pleased to be able to continue to deliver high quality ships to this important customer".



"Our focus is on adapting ship design to our customers' specific wishes and in this case, our E-Flexer platform is very well suited, as it meets the customer's requirements for an optimal hull form combined with efficient dual-fuel engines and a battery-hybrid solution to minimize emissions".



To date, Stena RoRo has ordered ten large RoPax vessels of the E-Flexer type, five of which have now been delivered. The company has an option for additional vessels from the CMI Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard.



"Marine Atlantic is an essential service that is vital to the national supply chain. The new vessel to be delivered to Marine Atlantic will play an important role in helping us to continue to meet the needs of our customers. The design of the vessel combines key priorities such as maneuverability, safety, accessibility, while minimizing environmental impacts, to provide our customers with a modern, efficient and reliable service," comments Gary O'Brien Chair, Board of Directors, Marine Atlantic

"We are excited to begin the countdown towards accepting the delivery of a new charter vessel for our service. We look forward to working with our partner in this project, Stena RoRo AB. Stena RoRo is a leading innovator in the roll on/roll off cargo and passenger ferry market globally," comments Murray Hupman President and CEO, Marine Atlantic.



About Stena E-Flexer

The Stena E-Flexer vessels combine cargo and passenger capabilities and are substantially larger than today's standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront in terms of environmental sustainability and sets a new standard in terms of emissions, cost and energy efficiency, as well as performance.



About the tenth E-Flexer

Length: 202.9 m

Draught 6.45 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1,100 persons onboard, 2 571 lane meters including 476 lane meters for private cars



Stena E-Flexer Orders with CMI Jinling (Weihai):

1. Stena Line (in service between Holyhead and Dublin in early 2020)

2. Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool in 2020)

3. Brittany Ferries (long-term charter agreement for service between the United Kingdom and Spain)

4. Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool in 2021)

5. DFDS (long-term charter agreement for service between Dover and Calais, delivery 2021)

6. Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery November 2021)

7. Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022)

8. Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022)

9. Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2023)

10. Marine Atlantic with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2024)

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships to provide tailored solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship.

www.stenaroro.com



About Marine Atlantic

Marine Atlantic is a federal Crown corporation, and is committed to providing a safe, environmentally responsible ferry service between the Island of Newfoundland and the Province of Nova Scotia in a reliable, courteous, and cost-effective manner. Marine Atlantic serves two routes. The first is a year-round, 96 nautical mile daily ferry service between Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Sydney, Nova Scotia. The second, offered from mid-June until late September, is a 280 nautical mile ferry service between Argentia, Newfoundland and Labrador and North Sydney, Nova Scotia.

www.marineatlantic.ca

