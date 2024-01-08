Stena RoRo places order for yet another E-Flexer RoPax vessel

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has placed an order for yet another RoPax-class E-Flexer vessel from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The vessel will be delivered in the first quarter of 2026 to Corsica Linea and will operate between Marseille and Corsica. This is Stena RoRo's thirteenth vessel in the E-Flexer series and the first to be delivered to the Mediterranean region.

"The arrival of this new LNG vessel in the fleet is a strong signal that is in line with the ambitious course set for Corsica Linea the coming years: to become the most modern shipping company in the Mediterranean by 2030. This new and highly efficient ship will be an important factor in our green transition and a part of our objective to reduce our CO2 emissions with 40 % by 2030", says Pierre-Antoine Villanova, CEO of CORSICA linea.

The E-Flexer series is based on a concept with larger vessels than today's standard RoPax ferries, and is very flexible. Each ship is tailored to the customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders help to ensure that the E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to sustainability, performance and cost.

The vessels' engines are of the multi-fuel type and can run on LNG, conventional marine fuel (MGO) or biodiesel. The vessels have been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through their technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements by a wide margin. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation "Battery power" which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion.

"This ship is a further development of our previous RoPax concepts, where the focus on sustainability and future-proofing has been a top priority," says Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo. "Through the further development and optimization of the hull shape in combination with multi-fuel engines and battery hybrid technology, ordering new vessels will be the most important and powerful measure to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping in the future".

Stena RoRo currently has 13 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called "New Max" RoRo vessels, at the CMI Jinling shipyard in Weihai, China. A total of six vessels will now be under construction at the shipyard at the same time. Thus far, nine vessels have been delivered.

Specification of Stena E-Flexer orders with CMI Jinling (Weihai), China:

1. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2019

2. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2020

3. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2020

Long charter agreement

4. Stena Line: Stena Line network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2021

5. DFDS; DFDS network; delivery 2021

Long-term charter agreement

6. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2021

Long-term charter agreement; LNG operation

7. Stena Line; Stena Line network, delivery May 2022 from the shipyard

Extended version

8. Stena Line; Stena Line network, delivery September 2022 from the shipyard

Extended version

9. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery December 2022

Long-term charter agreement; LNG operation

10. Marine Atlantic; Marine Atlantic network, delivery January 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

11. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivery 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

12. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivery 2025

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

13. Corsica Linea, Corsica Linea network, delivery 2026

LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

About E-flexer No. 13:

Length: 203 m

Draught: 6.5 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1000 passengers and 2500 cargo meters freight

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes primarily in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.

