Steno Appoints Court Reporting Veteran Jon Hefler as Vice President of Growth

Hefler brings more than 20 years of executive leadership in court reporting and litigation support to Steno's push deeper into the AmLaw 200 and the enterprise legal market.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steno, the leader in tech-enabled court reporting and litigation support services, today announced the appointment of Jon Hefler as its new Vice President of Growth. Hefler has spent his career building national court reporting and litigation support businesses. At Steno, he will design and lead new growth programs as the company deepens its footprint within the AmLaw 200, Fortune 500 companies, and national insurance carriers.

The appointment comes as Steno continues to scale following its $49 million Series C funding round led by Savano Capital Partners.

Most recently, Hefler worked for Lexitas serving as Chief Strategy Officer and, before that, as President of the company's Premier court reporting division. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of NextGen Reporting and a Division President at U.S. Legal Support. He began his career supporting the legal industry as a co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of TSG Reporting.

"Jon's deep, hands-on expertise in court reporting and litigation support makes him a phenomenal addition to our team," said Prabhdeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Steno. "At Steno, our competitive advantage comes from being both a top tech company and a high-touch service provider. Jon understands the details of complex court reporting and litigation work, and he has turned that understanding into growth at every company he has led. As we grow into one of the largest litigation support providers in the country, Jon will help us bring our tech-forward service to more litigators, paralegals, and court reporters nationwide."

"After more than 20 years in litigation support, I thought I'd seen it all. Steno proved me wrong—in how it serves clients, how it invests in court reporters, and the technology it puts in litigator's hands," shared Hefler. "I'm excited to join Prabhdeep and the leadership team to write Steno's next chapter alongside our clients and the court reporter community."

Hefler's appointment follows the recent strategic additions of Anjelica Garcia (formerly of Red Bull) as Chief People Officer and Jeff Herscott (formerly of Ontra) as SVP, Head of Sales, as well as the transition of former Chief Operating Officer Prabhdeep Singh to Chief Executive Officer. Together, these moves give Steno a leadership bench built for national scale while continuing to deliver white-glove service to clients and court reporters.

About Steno

Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technology industries. Steno focuses on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case. As a partner in the pursuit of justice, Steno understands the unique challenges faced by legal professionals and is committed to delivering practical, impactful solutions. To learn more about Steno or to request information about its services, visit www.steno.com

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SOURCE Steno Agency, Inc.