STEP Into Modern Manufacturing, Women Leaders Awarded for Career Excellence

"Toyota is very proud of the outstanding achievements of our 2020 STEP Ahead Award winners," said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources, Toyota Motor North America. "Our employees' commitment to excellence and dedication to our customers help inspire younger generations of women considering careers in the future of manufacturing and mobility."

Women totaled 47 percent of the U.S. labor force in 2016, but only 29 percent of the manufacturing workforce – constituting one of manufacturing's largest pools of untapped talent.

"Women are significantly underrepresented in manufacturing, and the industry is in the midst of a workforce crisis," said Carolyn Lee, executive director of The Manufacturing Institute. "Closing the gender gap in the industry will go a long way toward closing the skills gap, empowering more women to join manufacturing's ranks and lifting the industry as a whole."

The STEP Ahead Awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead Initiative, launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership and close the gender gap in the industry.

Eighteen Toyota employees have previously received this prestigious award.

