Step Right Up to Uncle Stu's Flea Market at Stash Dispensaries This Summer!

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is excited to host the can't-miss event of the summer, Uncle Stu's Flea Market, in partnership with IC Collective. Join the fun inside our lounge in Orland Hills on Sunday, June 30th, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

This event promises an electrifying afternoon of fun, finds, and fantastic flavors, all wrapped in the chill vibes of cannabis culture.

Uncle Stu's Flea Market - Flyer

Event Highlights:

Over 50 Vendors: Explore a diverse range of over 50 vendor booths featuring everything from handmade crafts to vintage treasures and unique gifts. There's a trove of discoveries just waiting for you!

Exclusive Offers: Entry includes complimentary consumption of IC Collective products throughout the event. Additionally, the first 500 guests will receive a penny product discount card to use at our dispensary.

Community Connection: Dive into a vibrant gathering of like-minded individuals enjoying the relaxed vibes of cannabis culture.

Complimentary Consumption: Savor your favorite strains from IC Collective at one of our two consumption bars. Please consume responsibly.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: Tickets are priced at $5.00 per person, which includes event entry and a complimentary product during the event courtesy of IC Collective.

General Admission: Tickets are priced at $5.00 per person, which includes event entry and a complimentary product during the event courtesy of IC Collective.

Vendor Information:

Fee: $75 per table, including two chairs. This is a prime opportunity to shine before an enthusiastic crowd eager to shop and mingle.

Fee: $75 per table, including two chairs. This is a prime opportunity to shine before an enthusiastic crowd eager to shop and mingle.

Location:

Stash Dispensaries, Orland Hills

9545 167th St Orland Hills IL 60687

For those looking to enjoy a day of laughter, leisure, and awesome local finds, Uncle Stu's Flea Market is the perfect destination.

Whether you're coming to browse, buy, or simply bask in the good vibes, we can't wait to see you there!

Terms and Conditions:

Must be 21+ to attend.

A valid government-issued ID is required for entry.

Follow state laws regarding cannabis consumption, allowed only in specific areas.

Refunds are available if requested at least 72 hours before the event.

All bags must be checked in at coat check upon entry.

No alcohol or weapons permitted. Attendees found violating these rules will be removed.

Providers reserve the right to refuse entry or service at their discretion.

Attendees are responsible for their consumption. The providers are not liable for any impairment or health reactions.

Operating vehicles or machinery under the influence of cannabis is unlawful and unsafe.

We look forward to welcoming you to Uncle Stu's Flea Market – where community, culture, and cool collectibles come together in a memorable marketplace experience!

