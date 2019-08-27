Stephanie Copeland Joins Techstars' Board Of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Copeland to the Techstars Board of Directors.

Copeland has served in a number of high-ranking roles locally in Colorado, most notably as President at the Zayo Group and Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade under John Hickenlooper, former Governor of Colorado.

Copeland currently serves as CEO of The Governance Project, a public-private model for accelerating policy solutions at the state and local level, and as a Partner at Four Points Funding, a for-profit investment group forging new rural investment models in rural Colorado. She also serves as a member of the Steering Committee for the Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network Colorado and as Vice-chair on the executive committee at Startup Colorado.

"As Techstars continues to expand our offerings, including investing in additional global emerging startup communities through ecosystem activations, we, too, need to expand the board's expertise to match our objectives," says David Brown, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Techstars. "With a perfect mix of corporate and ecosystem development experience, and her track record of helping companies scale through her work with Blackstone, Techstars believes Copeland will elevate our ability to help entrepreneurs succeed across the globe."

Copeland will join Techstars' Board of Directors effective immediately, alongside John China, President of SVB Capital, the most recent addition to Techstars' Board of Directors following SVB Financial Group's participation in Techstars' recent $42M investment.

"Techstars has made great strides in creating a successful category of business unlike any other platform that exists today, and there is still so much more ahead," says Stephanie Copeland. "I'm excited to join Techstars' Board of Directors to help Techstars prepare for its next stage of growth, while enabling and growing new entrepreneurial ecosystems globally."

To learn more about the Techstars leadership team and Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.techstars.com/team/

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars enables founders to connect with entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars accelerator alumni including Classpass, DataRobot, DigitalOcean, Outreach, Pillpack, Remitly, SalesLoft, SendGrid, and Zipline have a current market cap of more than $23 billion. Founded in 2006 by co-founders and co-CEOs David Cohen and David Brown, tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Brad Feld, and the current Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, Techstars is known for developing the principle of #givefirst, a core value of giving to and helping others without a direct expectation of a transactional return. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Techstars employs more than 280 people across 20 countries. Learn more at www.techstars.com .

SOURCE Techstars

Related Links

http://www.techstars.com

