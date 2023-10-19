Stephanie Cutter Joins Equality Health Board of Directors

News provided by

Equality Health

19 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

Prominent Washington D.C. Strategist, Communications Expert Brings
Wide-Ranging Experience as Equality Health Expands into New Markets

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leader in value-based care, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Cutter to its board of directors. Cutter is a highly respected communications and campaign strategist with a successful track record of creating and executing national campaigns to enhance brands and reputations, manage crises, and shape critical public policy issues. She has worked with top political figures and Fortune 500 corporations, and played key roles in high-profile national events.

As the founding partner of Precision Strategies, an integrated strategy and marketing agency in Washington, D.C., and New York City, Cutter spearheads the integration of data-driven communications, leveraging digital marketing channels and campaign style executions to improve brand, corporate and organizational reputations, shift and change public opinion, and drive people to action.

"Beyond her proven skills as a communications strategist, Stephanie's knowledge and experience across all levels of government will assist Equality Health in elevating the value-based care dialogue nationally, at the state level, and among healthcare industry stakeholders," said Hugh Lytle, founder and chief executive officer of Equality Health. "Stephanie's strategic insights and executional acumen will be instrumental as we enter new state markets, bring culturally competent primary care to underserved communities, and support the U.S. healthcare industry's shift from volume to value."

"I've spent my career working to improve access to quality health care for all Americans," said Stephanie Cutter. "Equality Health's innovative approach to working with Medicaid providers to deliver better health outcomes and lower costs has the ability to transform our health care system and improve the health of millions of Americans. I couldn't be more excited to join the team."

In addition to serving as a founding partner at Precision, in 2020, she revolutionized political communications as the Chief Program Executive for the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention, which garnered national praise for its innovative format and compelling content. She also served as the Executive Producer of President Biden's inauguration, which earned her an Emmy nomination. 

Previously, Cutter served as a senior advisor to President Obama on his 2008 presidential campaign and in the White House, and as Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obama-Biden reelection campaign in 2012. She was also a senior advisor to Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Senator John Kerry and was White House Deputy Communications Director under President Clinton. 

Cutter's expertise has been recognized by Politico, which called her one of the most prominent voices and top strategists in the Democratic party. The New York Times praised her as a polished and organized strategist with favorable relationships among influential journalists. Additionally, GQ named her one of the most powerful people in Washington.

In addition to her political and consulting work, Cutter has been a co-host on CNN's Crossfire and a contributor to ABC News, regularly sharing her insights on current events. A resident of Washington, D.C., Cutter is a graduate of Smith College and Georgetown University Law Center.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating primary care practices can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 750,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources.

For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Mardi Larson, Amendola Communications for Equality Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Equality Health

Also from this source

An Equality Health Medical Director to Speak at Contexture Health Data of the Future Summit

An Equality Health Medical Director to Speak at Contexture Health Data of the Future Summit

Equality Health, a leader in value-based care, announced today that Edmond Baker, MD, a medical director for the company, is speaking on a panel at...
Equality Health's Texas Medical Director to Speak at Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit in Houston

Equality Health's Texas Medical Director to Speak at Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit in Houston

Equality Health, a leader in value-based care, announced today that Sherri Onyiego, MD, PhD, Texas Medical Director for the company, is speaking on a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.