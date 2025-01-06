Stephanie Wickouski Joins Pivot > Group as Managing Director and Head of New York Office

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot > Group, a leading restructuring and turnaround advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Wickouski, a nationally recognized expert in bankruptcy, restructuring, and insolvency, has joined the firm as Managing Director with its restructuring advisory team and as the new head of its New York office.

A leader in the restructuring field, Stephanie previously was a partner at an Am Law 100 firm, served as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, and authored three books on bankruptcy and restructuring. With over 40 years of experience, Stephanie is highly regarded as a trusted strategic advisor to distressed companies and stakeholders across many industries, including fintech, digital assets, energy, consumer goods, healthcare and real estate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to Pivot > Group," said Lance Miller, Managing Partner of Pivot. "Her depth of expertise, exceptional track record, and strategic approach to complex financial challenges align perfectly with Pivot's mission of delivering innovative solutions for our clients. Stephanie is a longtime friend and leader in the restructuring industry. Her leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team."

"I'm excited to join Pivot > Group, with its outstanding team of professionals, who are steadfast in delivering unparalleled service and strategic guidance to clients in an ever-evolving financial landscape," said Stephanie Wickouski. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's dynamic practice."

About Pivot > Group

Pivot > Group is a financial advisory firm specializing in corporate restructuring, turnaround strategy, and crisis management. With expertise in technology, agriculture, real estate, and financial services, Pivot helps distressed companies and their stakeholders navigate complex challenges, safeguard value, and achieve successful outcomes. Pivot's unique leadership support offers seasoned, on-demand expertise to guide companies through crises. To learn more, visit www.pivotgrp.com.

