Stephen A. Smith Says There's No Debate When It Comes to Mental Health in New PSA

The Media Personality and New York Times Best-selling Author Teams Up with Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council for the "Love, Your Mind" Campaign

NEW YORK , April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen A. Smith joined the national "Love, Your Mind" campaign today, sharing his personal mental health journey in a new public service advertisement (PSA) to normalize mental health conversations and destigmatize asking for and receiving help. The "Love, Your Mind" campaign, from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council, encourages a more open, accepting and proactive society when it comes to mental health.

In the PSA , Stephen A. Smith, noted for hosting the Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, opens up about his struggles following the deaths of his loved ones, and how he found solace and healing after reaching out to his family, pastor and friends for support. He encourages people to take care of their own mental health and notes the tips and tools available at LoveYourMindToday.org to help provide this care.

"After losing my mother — although the grief never ends — I spent two years so burdened by grief, I knew my mental health was compromised," said Stephen A. Smith. "Once I focused on taking care of my mental health, however, it helped me get through that dark chapter in my life, propelling me forward. I am honored to partner with 'Love, Your Mind' to help inspire others to be more open about their mental health. I hope this powerful initiative will empower more people to do the same."

"We know that Black individuals, and particularly Black men, often face unique barriers and community stigma when it comes to seeking support for their mental health," said Dr. William A. Smith, chief executive administrator at Huntsman Mental Health Institute. "By partnering with Stephen A. Smith to share his powerful story, we will continue to normalize and elevate the importance of taking care of our minds."

"We're grateful for the opportunity to work with Stephen A. Smith, whose candor and vulnerability encourages everyone to talk more openly about mental health," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. "Through inspiring and relatable voices like Stephen's, we hope to empower everyone to take care of their mind so that they can lead happier and healthier lives."

The "Love, Your Mind" campaign first launched in October 2023 and was developed to reach people in the U.S. who experience mental health challenges while also holding attitudes and beliefs that may discourage them from seeking help. Since launching, the campaign has driven over 222K visits to LoveYourMindToday.org for free mental health resources.

Stephen A. Smith donated his time and his studio space for the video shoot. Additionally, New York City-based production company RUOKAY supported the creation of the PSA as a production partner. Global advertising agency Foote, Cone & Belding (FCB) conceived the spot and script.

For more information about the "Love, Your Mind" campaign, visit LoveYourMindToday.org or follow the campaign on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

About Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Huntsman Mental Health Institute brings together 75 years of patient care, research and education into one of the nation's leading academic medical centers focused on mental health. Nestled in the campus of University of Utah, Huntsman Mental Health Institute serves the community with 1,600 faculty and staff in 20 locations providing inpatient and outpatient services for youth, teens and adults as well as a comprehensive crisis care model which includes the nationally recognized SafeUT app and the 988 Crisis hotline for Utah. Our mission is to advance mental health knowledge, hope and healing for all. Learn more at HMHI.utah.edu and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and LinkedIn.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

In November 2022, the Ad Council announced a Mental Health Initiative, uniting brands, marketers, media companies and nonprofits to address the mental health crisis throughout the U.S. at scale. With a founding investment from Huntsman Mental Health Institute, the multi-year initiative aims to change social norms and create a society that is more open, accepting and proactive when it comes to mental health.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

SOURCE The Ad Council