Stephen and Ayesha Curry team up with Michelle Obama's PLEZi Nutrition to champion health and wellness for future generations.

The Currys partner with Public Benefit Company to Inspire and Motivate Kids to Make Healthier Choices

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLEZi Nutrition , the Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, proudly announces its latest partnership with Stephen and Ayesha Curry. As parents of four and co-founders of the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation , the Currys join PLEZi Nutrition as investors and brand partners, contributing their passion for health and wellness in service of the company's mission to inspire and enable healthier habits in kids.

"We're so excited to welcome Stephen and Ayesha Curry to the PLEZi Nutrition family," said former First Lady Michelle Obama, Co-Founder and Strategic Partner of PLEZi Nutrition. "They are true role models. They're extraordinary at what they do and how they go about their work—with creativity, integrity, and a whole lot of fun. Their commitment to bettering the lives of children and their dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles align perfectly with our vision for PLEZi Nutrition. We can't wait to team up with them to inspire the next generation toward healthier choices."

PLEZi Nutrition is on a mission to set higher standards for how food and beverages are made and marketed to children in the U.S., leading with nutrition, taste, and truth. The company aims to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products that parents can feel good about giving their kids and – most importantly – that kids actually want. The partnership with Stephen and Ayesha Curry, who are deeply invested in children's wellness through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, brings a powerful voice to this cause. Eat. Learn. Play. is dedicated to ensuring children have access to the nutritious meals they need to thrive, the support needed to become strong readers, and opportunities to be active.

"Our kids were the ones that drove our decision to partner with PLEZi Nutrition," said Stephen and Ayesha Curry. "PLEZi passed the taste test, and they couldn't stop drinking it. This is important, because it's our job as parents (and as a culture) to show our kids that health and wellness can be exciting. Food should be joyful, and by teaming up with PLEZi Nutrition, we're furthering our mission to provide healthier, delicious options for families - making balanced nutrition a fun, easy, and accessible part of everyday life."

Stephen Curry, father and professional athlete renowned for his achievements on and off the court, emphasizes the role of balanced nutrition in maintaining physical and mental resilience. Through this partnership, he aims to inspire kids not just to understand the importance of healthy choices for an active lifestyle, but also to create a curiosity to better understand nutrition and the role it plays in their overall well-being.

Ayesha Curry, entrepreneur, philanthropist, culinary innovator and mother, is passionate about transforming the food experience for children. She is dedicated to inviting kids into the experience of making and eating food that tastes great and is great for them.

PLEZi Nutrition's products, including the new PLEZi FiZZ and the original PLEZi fruit drink , are crafted to provide great taste without added sugar, helping to adjust kids' palates to crave less sweetness while adding in more of the nutrients that matter. PLEZi FiZZ contains just 8g of sugar per 8.4 oz can—70% less than leading soft drinks, and PLEZi, the original fruit drink, includes only 5g of sugar per 6.75 oz serving—75% less than average leading fruit juices. Both drinks contain 2g of fiber and nutrients like vitamin C and are available on Amazon. PLEZi is also available at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Sprouts, select Kroger banners, and more.

About PLEZi Nutrition

PLEZi Nutrition is a Public Benefit Company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama with a mission to create higher standards for how the U.S. makes and markets food and beverages for kids, leading with nutrition, taste, and truth. The company aims to give parents a helping hand by offering healthier, great-tasting products that parents can feel good about giving their kids and that kids actually want. More than an effort to create better products, PLEZi Nutrition serves as an educational platform to engage with families on nutrition topics and what's best for kids' health. PLEZi Nutrition is part of Juggernaut Capital's portfolio of companies. For more information, visit www.plezi.com .

