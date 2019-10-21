Stephen Curry And Callaway Golf Announce Multi-Year Partnership

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time NBA champion and international superstar, Stephen Curry, has entered into a unique partnership with leading golf equipment manufacturer, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY). Callaway and Curry have had an informal relationship for years centered around his passion for golf and affinity for Callaway products. Together, they have committed to partnering on various initiatives Curry will undertake with a strong focus on expanding the game by making it more accessible to underserved and underrepresented youth.

Last month, Curry helped Howard University launch their first-ever Division 1 Golf Program, set to debut by the 2020 academic year, with a pledge to generously fund the university's men's and women's programs for the next six years, and a goal of raising an endowed fund to make the program self-sustainable. Callaway quickly pledged additional support, with the announcement that they will be the official golf equipment provider for the program. In addition to covering all staffing, recruiting and operational costs, Curry will also be funding three full golf scholarships—two for the women's team and one for the men's team.

The three-time NBA champion's passion for golf started at a very young age, and his love for the game is no secret. As a PGA Jr. League Ambassador, participant in professional golf tournaments and currently the Executive Producer for the new hit ABC mini-golf show, "Holey Moley," Stephen's goal is to help grow the game of golf worldwide, reaching youth and adults alike. The Callaway partnership will also feature co-produced original content in the spirit of Curry's endeavors in golf.

"I am beyond excited for the opportunity to work with Callaway Golf. Their ability to think outside the box on how we can collectively grow the game of golf is second to none," Curry said. " I can't wait to begin rolling out some of our ideas to make golf more accessible to boys and girls around the world."

"We've found an incredibly likeminded partner in Stephen," said Chip Brewer, President & CEO, Callaway Golf Company. "His love of golf is something we at Callaway immediately connected with. And over time we realized we shared much more than that: a vision to create opportunities for access to the sport for people that might not have it. With our support, Stephen is uniquely positioned to create meaningful experiences in golf."

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, we manufacture and sell premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and golf accessories as well as active lifestyle apparel, footwear, backpacks, sport and travel bags, and other active lifestyle equipment and accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com ,

www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com and www.jack-wolfskin.com

About Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry's on and off court legacy is marked by transformation and innovation. With a following of over 13M on twitter and 26M on Instagram, Curry is one of the most influential stars both on and off the basketball court. His nine-year career in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors is marked by many firsts; he was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by unanimous vote in NBA History and one of a select few to win MVP awards two years in a row. He holds six NBA all-star selections and three NBA Championships. Off the court, he is an emerging figure in Silicon Valley, and the athlete's brand touts a number of direct investments in innovative consumer and enterprise technology companies. This past July, Stephen and Ayesha Curry launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, whose mission is to unlock the potential of every child by ending childhood hunger, ensuring universal access to education, and enabling active lifestyles. The family foundation is dedicated to providing underprivileged children the fundamental resources they need to thrive in life, with an emphasis on the Bay Area and Oakland communities. He is also the founder of the Film & Television company Unanimous Media specializing in Faith, Family and Sports content in tandem with Sony Studios, and is the Executive Producer for ABC's no. 1 primetime show, Holey Moley. For more information on Stephen Curry, please visit: Instagram | Twitter | Website

