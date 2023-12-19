Stephen Down Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of National DCP

$3 Billion Global Foodservice Supply Chain Management Company Serves Dunkin' Franchisees

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP (NDCP), the $3 billion supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees, has promoted Stephen Down to Chief Executive Officer. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the innovative global organization.

"After conducting an extensive industry search, it was clear that Stephen was the best choice to take our organization to the next level," said Sanjay Jain, Chairman, National DCP Board of Directors. "We appreciate his more than 30 years of significant financial and corporate leadership experience in the foodservice and distribution sectors, and strong commitment to NDCP."

Down, who joined NDCP as the Chief Financial Officer in August 2022, has been responsible for financial management, banking, treasury, tax, audit, planning & analysis, and mergers & acquisitions activity for some of the largest distribution organizations in the foodservice industry. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Shamrock Foods Company, Inc., a $5B foodservice distribution, dairy, and food manufacturing company.

During his tenure as Senior Vice President, Broadline Finance for U.S. Foods, Inc., Stephen was responsible for all field finance personnel, $20B of sales with 62 locations shipping over 650 million cases annually. In his role as the Chief Financial Officer of The Martin-Brower Co., a $5B international distribution company and supply chain partner for McDonald's with 31 distribution centers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, he led all accounting, internal controls, financial plans, and budgets.

Down earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Corporate Accounting and a B.A in Economics from the University of Rochester. He also completed a Continuing Education course on Mergers and Acquisitions at the University of Chicago.         

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is the $3 billion global supply chain management company serving Dunkin' franchisees. The organization supports over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. NDCP's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, equipment services, distribution, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $2 billion in cumulative savings for Dunkin' franchisees.  Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the award-winning company has nearly 2,000 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hubs. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com.

