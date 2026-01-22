Stephen L. Brodsky Joins Warshaw Burstein as Partner in the Corporate and Litigation Groups

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warshaw Burstein, LLP is pleased to announce Stephen L. Brodsky has joined the firm as a partner in the corporate and litigation groups.

Mr. Brodsky represents privately held companies, entrepreneurs, and executives in corporate transactions and complex commercial disputes. He also serves as outside general counsel to growing and established companies across a wide range of industries.

Mr. Brodsky is known for his practical, business-oriented approach and creative problem-solving.

Clients turn to Mr. Brodsky as their trusted advisor, deal attorney, and go-to-litigator.

Mr. Brodsky is also a sought-after author, speaker and educator, and has served in multiple leadership roles in both the American Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA). He currently serves as the Co-Chair of the Corporate Counsel Litigation Committee for the NYSBA.

"I am delighted to welcome Stephen to the firm. He is a business lawyer with unusual talent, equally capable of assisting his clients with corporate transactions, from formations, mergers and acquisitions to joint ventures and other contracts, as well as a veteran trial attorney who can also ably represent his clients in court when they are involved in complex litigation," said Co-Managing Partner, Frederick R. Cummings, Jr. "We look forward to his contributions to the firm, particularly as he further deepens our services in two of our core practice areas."

"Stephen's experience spans industries and ranges from private company disputes and 'business divorces' to unfair competition, fraud and business torts, as well as restrictive covenant and employment disputes," said Co-Managing Partner, Thomas Filardo. "He also has taken the time outside of his busy practice to become involved in many legal, non-profit and business organizations as a lecturer and educator. He is a terrific addition to the firm."

"I am truly honored to join this esteemed firm and practice law with my new partners," Mr. Brodsky said. "I look forward to serving clients in expanded ways, drawing on the resources of a full-service business law firm."

Mr. Brodsky graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1989, and Columbia Law School with a J.D. in 1993, where he was recognized as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.

