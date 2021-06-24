Stephen Lynch Announces "Stephen Lynch: The Time Machine Tour" for 2021

Lynch also promises to make up canceled dates from his aborted 2020 tour and all tickets from those shows will be honored. For shows that include meet-and-greets, participants will be required to have proof of vaccination or wear a full hazmat suit.

More cities will be added for the second leg, and European and Australian tours are being planned as well.

See the full list of tour dates for the first leg of the tour below. For more information, please visit: www.stephenlynch.com/tour

Stephen Lynch: The Time Machine Tour:

August 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

August 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

August 21- Chicago, IL @ Park West

August 27- Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre

August 28 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

September 10 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

September 11 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

September 22 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

September 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

September 24 - Denver, CO @Summit Theatre

September 30 - Buffalo, NY @ Babeville- Asbury Hall

October 1 - Albany, NY @ The Swyer Theatre at The Egg

October 2 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

October 14 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

October 15 - Nashville, TN @ City Winery

October 16 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

October 17 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

October 22 -Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 23 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 24 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

November 11 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

November 12 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

November 13 -Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

November 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

November 20 -New York, NY @ Sony Hall

SOURCE Stephen Lynch