Stephen Smith and Smith Financial Corporation acquire minority stake in The Economist Group

LONDON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Smith and his family holding company Smith Financial Corporation ("Smith Financial") together yesterday acquired a 26.9% shareholding in The Economist Group from Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild, her family and the ERANDA Rothschild Foundation (the "Sellers"). Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The Economist Group is a global media and information services organisation best known for publishing The Economist, which is subscribed to by more than 1.25 million readers globally. Based in London, it delivers independent journalism, analysis and data across print, digital, events and specialist research platforms.

"Since its first issue in 1843, The Economist has played a vital role in informing global debate through rigorous, insightful journalism grounded in firmly established editorial independence. As a lifelong reader, I feel extremely proud to support the company as a long-term shareholder. I have great confidence in the leadership team and am committed to supporting their continued success expanding The Economist's reach and relevance", said Stephen Smith.

"I am delighted that our shares are now in the hands of another family devoted to long-term ownership, editorial independence and the values that have made The Economist great for almost two hundred years", said Lady de Rothschild.

"At a time of extraordinary global upheaval, The Economist Group's independent, fact-based journalism and analysis are more important than ever. We are delighted to welcome Stephen Smith. I am sure we will greatly benefit from both his experience as a business leader, including as the founder and Chairman Emeritus of First National Financial Corporation, and his support of The Economist Group's values", said Paul Deighton, Chair of The Economist Group.

Barclays and Slaughter and May advised Smith Financial as financial adviser and legal adviser, respectively. The Sellers were advised by Lazard & Co., Limited and Freshfields as financial adviser and legal adviser, respectively.

About Stephen Smith and Smith Financial

Stephen Smith is a Canadian financial services entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Smith Financial, his family holding company. Smith Financial has investments in a range of public and private businesses, primarily across the Canadian financial services sector. The firm follows a long-term investment approach, partnering with management teams to support the long-term growth and development of its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.smithfc.ca.

About Lady de Rothschild

Lady de Rothschild is the CEO of E.L. Rothschild LLC, an investment company with interests in private companies, public markets and real estate. She is also the Founder and CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, a not-for-profit organization that develops groundbreaking initiatives with global CEOs and distinguished leaders in government and civil society to catalyze actions that make our economies and societies more inclusive, dynamic, sustainable and trusted. She is also the Chair of the ERANDA Rothschild Charitable Foundation.

About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is a global media and information services company that exists to champion progress. Through its three brands (The Economist, Economist Enterprise and Economist Education), the Group provides individuals and organisations with the expertise, insights and perspective to press forward.

SOURCE The Economist Group