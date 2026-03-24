The Economist Group launches Economist Enterprise

The new brand brings together the Group's B2B product and service lines to help clients gain strategic advantage in a volatile world

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Economist Group has announced it is bringing together all its B2B product and service lines under a defined brand: Economist Enterprise. The move unifies the various commercial capabilities of The Economist Group that provide services to businesses, government agencies and financial institutions and empowers them to make better decisions, take confident action and demonstrate leadership on a global stage. Currently, The Economist Group's B2B teams service more than 2,700 organisations globally. These services include EIU (formerly Economist Intelligence Unit), Corporate Network, Media, Events, as well as corporate access to The Economist's world-leading journalism through The Economist Pro.

Leon Saunders Calvert, President and Managing Director of Economist Enterprise, said "There has never been a more important time in business or finance to be able to interpret the world around us and act with speed and confidence - macroeconomic and geopolitical risks have demonstrably changed the shape of markets and will continue to do so. This is where Economist Enterprise comes in; a single entry point to enable organisations to inform decision making, showcase organisational leadership and influence what happens next."

EIU and Corporate Network provide renowned macroeconomic and geopolitical forecasts, data and analysis along with peer perspectives. In EIU, more than 400 experts deliver insight on the forces shaping the world, enabling clients to make strategic decisions in policy, business and finance. Corporate Network brings together over 2,000 influential individuals from Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Media and Events provide clients with access to the firm's premium audience of 1.4 million C-suite leaders and global business influencers through high-impact advertising, proven content solutions and more than 150 global events, leveraging the convening power and reputation of The Economist Group.

The Economist Pro continues to provide corporate access to The Economist's journalism to help organisations anticipate what's coming next and support sharper decision making.

As part of these changes, the Economist Impact and Economist Intelligence brands will be folded, clarifying the unified offer of Economist Enterprise to world-class clients.

To find out more about Economist Enterprise, please visit: www.economistenterprise.com

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About Economist Enterprise

Economist Enterprise is the arm of The Economist Group that provides services to businesses, government agencies and financial institutions. Its work is grounded in The Economist Group's values of independence, integrity and progress. Economist Enterprise gives organisations the tools to make better decisions, take confident action and demonstrate leadership on a global stage.

About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is a global media and information-services company that exists to champion progress. Through its three brands: The Economist, Economist Enterprise and Economist Education, the Group provides individuals and organisations with the expertise, insights and perspective to press forward.

SOURCE The Economist Group