Stephon Castle Investing in CT Sports Group, the Parent Organization of CT United FC and Connecticut Women's Pro Soccer

Expanded ownership group reflects the growing momentum behind Connecticut's pro soccer movement

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Sports Group (CTSG) today announced an expanded ownership group behind both CT United FC, the state's men's professional club taking the pitch in MLS NEXT Pro in 2026, and Connecticut's future professional women's team, which will join WPSL Pro in 2028. The group includes former UConn national championship- winning guard and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, and a dynamic roster of entrepreneurs and investors spanning technology, real estate, and private equity.

The ownership structure advances CTSG's mission to build Connecticut's first fully integrated professional soccer organization.

"Playing basketball at UConn showed me the incredible talent and passion for sports here, in Connecticut," said Stephon Castle of the NBA San Antonio Spurs. "My family and I are proud to invest in CTSG and help build elite clubs that inspire young athletes, energize fans, and create lasting pride across the state."

Joining co-owners André and Michelle Swanston, the CTSG ownership group now adds new members who collectively enhance the ability to build competitive teams, world class facilities and drive long-term economic and community impact.

Michael Salguero is Founder and CEO of ButcherBox, a direct-to-consumer meat company and leader in ethical food sourcing. Through ButcherBox, Michael supports organizations that advance sustainable agriculture and regenerative farming. He was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 National Award winner by Ernst & Young.

is Founder and CEO of ButcherBox, a direct-to-consumer meat company and leader in ethical food sourcing. Through ButcherBox, Michael supports organizations that advance sustainable agriculture and regenerative farming. He was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 National Award winner by Ernst & Young. Johan Bjurström is a Swedish private equity investor with holdings across Europe, Canada and the U.S. Johan and his wife are engaged in charitable initiatives, including Cancer Rehab in Sweden, providing post- treatment patient support, and School-by-School in India, which focuses on educating girls and training women to become teachers.

is a Swedish private equity investor with holdings across Europe, Canada and the U.S. Johan and his wife are engaged in charitable initiatives, including Cancer Rehab in Sweden, providing post- treatment patient support, and School-by-School in India, which focuses on educating girls and training women to become teachers. Calvin L. Butts Jr. is Co-founder and General Partner of East Chop Capital, a private equity firm with a portfolio spanning real estate, technology, media, hospitality, and sports. He is also President of CB3 Holdings, a family office investing in startups and early-stage companies. Calvin serves as a Trustee at both Hampton University and the University of Pennsylvania at Princeton Hospital.

is Co-founder and General Partner of East Chop Capital, a private equity firm with a portfolio spanning real estate, technology, media, hospitality, and sports. He is also President of CB3 Holdings, a family office investing in startups and early-stage companies. Calvin serves as a Trustee at both Hampton University and the University of Pennsylvania at Princeton Hospital. Shiva Sarram and Drew Pearson are Connecticut-based investors with extensive experience in finance and private equity. Shiva is the Founder and Executive Director of the Blossom Hill Foundation, which has established 14 schools and programs worldwide for war-impacted children and families. Drew is an Operating Partner at Brighton Park Capital with a long track record in private equity and growth-focused investment.

Led by André and Michelle Swanston, CTSG is creating a unified vision for soccer in Connecticut—developing elite men's and women's teams, launching the state's only free MLS soccer academy, and advancing plans for a state-of-the-art waterfront stadium in Bridgeport. The organization's long-term ambitions include advancing both clubs to the highest levels of professional soccer, further establishing Connecticut as a national leader in sports and community investment.

"This is an exciting moment not just for Connecticut soccer, but for our state as a whole," said André Swanston, Managing Partner of Connecticut Sports Group. "Michelle and I are proud to welcome such a dynamic group of investors who share our belief that sports can be both a force for excellence and a catalyst for transformation."

About Connecticut Sports Group

