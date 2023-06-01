Stepping into Success: Kerasal Crowns Grand Prize Winner and Reveals 11 Finalists of 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerasal , a leading maker of high-quality foot care products, is excited to unveil the Grand Prize Winner and 11 Finalists of its highly successful 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest. Launched on April 1st to commemorate April National Footcare Awareness Month, the contest sought to discover the "Most Beautiful Feet in America." Kerasal welcomed feet of all ages, shapes, colors, sizes, and 'imperfections' in the quest to find the most 'foot'ogenic feet.

Kerasal Crowns Grand Prize Winner and Reveals 11 Finalists of 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest

The 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest captured the attention and enthusiasm of foot enthusiasts across the nation. From April 1 to April 30, participants submitted their striking foot photos, showcasing the beauty of their unique feet. Following the submission period, an Open Voting Period took place from May 1, 2023, through May 15, 2023. During this time, the public was encouraged to vote for their favorite feet among the impressive entries.

After thoughtful consideration of the voting results, Kerasal proudly presents the Grand Prize Winner and 11 Finalists of the "Are You 'Foot'ogenic" Photo Contest:

Grand Prize Winner : Fae Garrison of Fayetteville, NC

Considering the highest number of votes, Kerasal is thrilled to declare Fae Garrison as the Grand Prize Winner of the 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest. Their feet captivated voters and demonstrated the true essence of foot beauty. As the Grand Prize Winner, Fae Garrison will be awarded the honorable title of "Kerasal Foot Model of the Year" and receive $1000 in gift certificates for a prestigious national footwear brand, along with a year's supply of Kerasal foot care products.

11 Finalists : In addition to the Grand Prize Winner, we extend our congratulations to the following individuals, recognized as the 11 Finalists of the 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest:

Vickie J. of San Antonio, TX Kerry B. of Parkland, FL Lisa B. of Clinton Township, MI Shelly O. of Covington, KY K. Lynn of New York , NY K. Coles of Miami, FL Amanda L. of Pompano Beach, FL Tracy Z. of Stanhope, NJ Wendy L. of East Lyme, CT Kerry Barnes of Key West, FL Jennifer E. of San Diego, CA

Each of the 11 Finalists will be awarded $100 in gift certificates for a prominent national footwear brand, along with a 1-month supply of various Kerasal foot care products, as a token of appreciation for their exceptional entries.

"Congratulations to Fae Garrison for being named the Grand Prize Winner and to all the talented Finalists of the 'Are You 'Foot'ogenic' Photo Contest," Dave Goodman, VP of Marketing at Kerasal. "We were overwhelmed by the tremendous response and the incredible diversity of feet that were celebrated throughout the contest. It was truly inspiring to witness the confidence and beauty showcased by all of the participants."

Kerasal takes pride in its assortment of top-selling products designed to restore dry skin, repair cracked heels, and renew damaged nails. With over 48,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, Kerasal's foot care items have proven to be trusted and effective by foot care enthusiasts.

To learn more about Kerasal's innovative foot care products, please visit www.Kerasal.com .

About Kerasal

Kerasal is a complete foot care line that offers visible results. With Kerasal products, your feet will 'See a Visible Difference." For more product information and where to buy, visit Kerasal.com or Amazon .

Contact:

Stacey Bender

[email protected]

9736501218

SOURCE Kerasal