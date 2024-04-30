'The Kerasal Cares FootCare Campaign' Rewarding Hardworking Feet

Celebrate National Foot Health Awareness Month with Kerasal for a Chance to Win an Exclusive Footcare Package and a $500 Visa gift card to reward your feet

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of April's National Foot Health Awareness Month, Kerasal, a leading brand of high-quality footcare products, launched The Kerasal Cares Footcare Campaign. Kerasal recognizes the important role foot health plays in our overall wellbeing and wants to reward those hardworking feet. The campaign offers individuals a chance to win footcare packages with a range of products designed to soothe, renew, and refresh feet after a long day.

If you have hardworking feet – put your best foot forward—and enter The Kerasal Cares Footcare Campaign. Coinciding with National Foot Health Awareness Month, this campaign is an opportunity to reward your feet, turning their tireless efforts into rewarding care. Now, having hard-working feet can pay off big time!

The Kerasal Cares Footcare Campaign launched on April 8th and spans over four weeks, closing at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5, 2024. Each week, Kerasal announces three winners and awards them with Kerasal Cares Gift Packages, filled with Kerasal products and valued at $100. Following the four-week campaign, the 12 weekly winners will have the option to share their personal stories online with a photo illustrating the challenging work they do for an extra prize. From these submissions, three individuals will be chosen as Grand Prize Winners, earning the honorable title of Kerasal "Footcare Ambassador" and receive a $500 gift certificate.

To enter, visit Kerasal's Instagram page, like and save the campaign post, comment and tag two friends, letting us know why you all are hard on your feet and deserving of some footcare love this month. Whether you're a healthcare worker, teacher, ballerina, barista, dog walker, construction worker, firefighter, or in any other profession that is hard on your feet, Kerasal wants to hear your story. Upon entry, all participants will be gifted a Kerasal Amazon coupon code, encouraging them to begin the journey of renewing their feet and their spirits.

"The Kerasal line of foot care products are known for visibly improving the appearance of your feet, making them feel as healthy as they look," says Whitney Kopp, Head of Kerasal. "We're looking forward to better understanding the daily stressors experienced by feet and then, helping to pamper them with Kerasal products." Kerasal is the maker of assorted top-selling products for restoring dry skin, repairing cracked heels, and renewing damaged nails. Kerasal's Intensive Foot Repair is clinically proven, garnering over 52,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Kerasal's Intensive Foot Repair products exfoliate, deeply moisturize, and soften severely dry skin and cracked heels, with visible results in just one day.

Contest Details

The submission period for the contest began on April 8, 2024, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 5, 2024. Entry is limited to residents of the United States aged 18 and above, with a restriction of one submission per person each week.

Each week, three winners are chosen, culminating in a total of 12 winners. These 12 winners will receive a private DM on Instagram with instructions on how to submit their story and photo for the opportunity to become one of the grand prize winners. The selection of the three grand prize winners will be chosen by Kerasal at the program close.

About Kerasal

Kerasal is a complete foot care line that offers visible results. With Kerasal products, your feet will 'See a Visible Difference." For more product information, please visit Amazon .

