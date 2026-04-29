STEPS Behavioral Health Expands In-Home ABA Therapy Services in Colorado and Plans for Future Clinic Opening

Evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis therapy now available for families in Colorado, with plans underway for an upcoming clinic location.

DENVER, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEPS Behavioral Health, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, announced the expansion of its in-home ABA therapy services in Colorado, bringing personalized behavioral health support directly to families in their homes while also preparing for future clinic-based services in the state.

This expansion improves access to autism therapy services, early intervention programs, and behavioral support for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). By delivering therapy in the child's natural environment, STEPS Behavioral Health supports effective skill development while involving families directly in the therapeutic process.

As part of its continued growth in Colorado, STEPS Behavioral Health is also actively evaluating spaces for a future clinic and looks forward to opening a dedicated location soon.

Expanding Access to In-Home ABA Therapy in Colorado

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy is widely recognized as one of the most effective evidence-based treatments for children with autism. Therapy focuses on improving communication, social skills, learning abilities, and daily living skills through positive reinforcement and individualized treatment strategies.

Through its expanded Colorado program, STEPS Behavioral Health aims to make high-quality autism treatment more accessible for families seeking personalized support, both through in-home services now and future clinic-based care.

"In-home ABA therapy allows children to learn in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable," said a representative from STEPS Behavioral Health. "As we continue growing in Colorado, we're excited not only to provide home-based services now, but also to begin laying the groundwork for a clinic that will allow us to serve even more families in the near future."

Benefits of In-Home ABA Therapy

STEPS Behavioral Health provides therapy sessions conducted by trained therapists under the supervision of a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), who develops individualized treatment plans tailored to each child's needs.

In-home ABA therapy offers several benefits, including:

Therapy in the child's natural home environment

Greater family involvement and parent training

Real-world skill development within daily routines

Flexible scheduling for families

The ability to address behavioral needs within a familiar setting from the start

By working within familiar settings, children can practice communication, social interaction, and behavioral regulation in ways that translate more easily into everyday life.

ABA Therapy Services Now Available in Colorado

Families across Colorado can now access STEPS Behavioral Health's home-based ABA therapy services, designed to help children build critical developmental skills through structured behavioral programs. Services focus on early intervention, communication development, social skills training, and behavior management.

Services are currently available in communities including:

Aurora

Denver

Lakewood

Littleton

Englewood

Centennial

Arvada

Westminster

Thornton

Parker

Highlands Ranch

Boulder

Lafayette

Louisville

Erie

The Colorado program supports families seeking autism therapy providers, ABA therapy for toddlers and children ages 2–20, and individualized behavioral therapy programs. As STEPS Behavioral Health continues expanding in the state, the organization is also exploring opportunities for a future clinic location to complement its in-home care model.

Personalized Autism Therapy and Family Collaboration

Each therapy program begins with a comprehensive behavioral assessment conducted by a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA). Based on this evaluation, therapists create customized programs focused on measurable progress and long-term development.

The typical ABA therapy process includes:

Initial Behavioral Assessment – evaluating the child's strengths, communication skills, and behavioral needs

Individualized Treatment Plan – developing targeted goals for social, communication, and adaptive skills

One-on-One Therapy Sessions – structured skill development with trained therapists

Progress Monitoring and Parent Collaboration – regular updates and family involvement to reinforce skills at home

STEPS Behavioral Health emphasizes strong collaboration with parents and caregivers, helping families learn techniques that reinforce progress beyond therapy sessions.

Supporting Families with Accessible Autism Care

STEPS Behavioral Health works with many major insurance providers and Medicaid plans, helping families access essential ABA therapy services for autism with fewer barriers to care.

The Colorado expansion reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to improving access to evidence-based autism therapy, behavioral intervention services, and early childhood developmental support. The planned clinic will further strengthen STEPS Behavioral Health's ability to serve children and families across the region.

Families interested in learning more about ABA therapy services in Colorado can visit:

https://www.stepsbh.com/colorado/

About STEPS Behavioral Health

STEPS Behavioral Health is a BCBA-owned and operated organization dedicated to providing compassionate, individualized behavioral health services for children with autism and developmental challenges.

Through evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, STEPS supports individuals from diagnosis through age 20 in Colorado, helping them build communication, social, and life skills that foster long-term success and independence.

With a deep clinical foundation and a commitment to personalized care, STEPS partners with families every step of the way to create meaningful, lasting progress.

For more information about STEPS Behavioral Health and its autism therapy services, visit:

https://www.stepsbh.com

Media Contact

STEPS Behavioral Health

Website: https://www.stepsbh.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE STEPS Behavioral Health