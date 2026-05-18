STEPS Behavioral Health Launches Autism Diagnostic Evaluations for Children Under Five

New service offers faster access to autism evaluations with virtual and in-person options, insurance-covered services, and no waitlist.

BALTIMORE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STEPS Behavioral Health is proud to announce the launch of its Autism Diagnostic Evaluation program for children under the age of five. Designed to help families access answers sooner, the new service provides comprehensive autism evaluations led by a team of licensed psychologists with expertise in early childhood development and autism assessment.

Recognizing the growing need for timely autism diagnoses and support services, STEPS Behavioral Health is committed to reducing barriers for families by offering flexible virtual and in-person evaluation options, quick turnaround times, and evaluations covered by the child's insurance, including Medicaid for eligible clients.

"We understand how important early intervention can be for a child's development," said Erin Stern, President of STEPS Behavioral Health. "Families often wait months for evaluations. Our goal is to provide compassionate, high-quality assessments quickly so children can access the services and support they need as early as possible."

Key features of the new Autism Diagnostic Evaluation program include:

• Evaluations for children under age 5 with signs of autism

• Virtual and in-person appointment options

• Licensed psychologist-led assessments

• Evaluations covered by most insurance plans, including Medicaid for eligible clients

• Quick turnaround times with no waitlist

The program is part of Early STEPS Services and reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to supporting children and families through accessible behavioral health care.

STEPS Behavioral Health currently operates three clinic locations in Maryland and also provides in-home Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services throughout Maryland, Georgia, and Colorado, helping families access high-quality autism services in the environments most comfortable for their children.

Families interested in learning more or scheduling an evaluation are encouraged to contact STEPS Behavioral Health directly.

Contact Information:

STEPS Behavioral Health

Phone: (443) 353-9547

Website: www.stepsbh.com

Email: [email protected]

About STEPS Behavioral Health

STEPS Behavioral Health provides compassionate, family-centered behavioral health services designed to support children and families through early intervention, diagnostic evaluations, ABA therapy, and therapeutic care. With clinic-based and in-home services across Maryland, Georgia, and Colorado, the organization is committed to making high-quality behavioral health care accessible, personalized, and supportive for every family.

SOURCE STEPS Behavioral Health