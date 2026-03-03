Steps to Health and Wellness Awarded Outpatient Substance Abuse Facility Accreditation from Joint Commission

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steps to Health and Wellness, an outpatient Partial Care and IOP Substance Abuse and Cooccurring Facility, has earned Accreditation from Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based standards setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality patient care through healthcare accreditation. This accomplishment formally recognizes Steps to Health and Wellness' ongoing commitment to meeting rigorous performance standards and delivering the safest, highest quality care to its patients.

Steps to Health and Wellness has earned Accreditation from Joint Commission Steps to Health and Wellness is a Joint Commission–accredited addiction treatment provider based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, serving individuals and families throughout the region.

"Receiving Joint Commission accreditation reinforces our promise to the individuals and families we serve throughout New Jersey," said Matthew Scarduzio, Founder and Owner of Steps to Health and Wellness. "At Steps to Health and Wellness, we treat the whole person, addressing both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions through evidence-based practices, holistic modalities, and individualized care plans. Recovery is not one-size-fits-all, and we are proud to meet the highest standards while delivering personalized, compassionate care that empowers clients to reintegrate into their communities and lead fulfilling, independent lives."

Steps to Health and Wellness underwent a rigorous, onsite survey from January 21,2025 through January 22, 2025. During the visit, a Joint Commission surveyor assessed compliance across key areas such as clinical care, leadership and even environment of care and emergency management.

A Joint Commission surveyor conducted on-site observations and interviews to identify performance strengths and opportunities for continued improvement. With decades of expertise and a data-driven accreditation process, Joint Commission helps ensure healthcare organizations adhere to leading quality and safety practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and commitment to better patient care.

"Joint Commission congratulates Steps to Health and Wellness for achieving accreditation by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, Joint Commission. "Through the accreditation process, we worked closely with Steps to Health and Wellness to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate Steps to Health and Wellness' collaboration throughout this process."

Staff at Steps to Health and Wellness prepared for the survey by ensuring all organizational procedures were followed, and that clients received compassionate, evidence based care in a safe, and inviting environment.

About Steps to Health and Wellness

Steps to Health and Wellness is a Joint Commission–accredited addiction treatment provider based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, serving individuals and families throughout the region. The organization delivers comprehensive, evidence-based care for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions through individualized treatment plans that integrate 12-Step principles, intensive counseling, holistic therapies, and advanced psychiatric services. Rooted in compassion, integrity, and clinical excellence, Steps to Health and Wellness is committed to empowering clients with the tools, coping strategies, and support systems necessary to achieve lasting recovery and successful community reintegration.

For more information, visit www.stepstohealthandwellness.com.

Contact Information:

Matthew Scarduzio

[email protected]

(856) 333-0922

SOURCE Steps to Health and Wellness