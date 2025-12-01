Steps to Health and Wellness: Now Open and Accepting Clients in New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steps to Health and Wellness is delighted to announce that its doors are officially open and the team is now welcoming new clients. Located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, this dedicated treatment center is committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive support for individuals and families seeking recovery and improved well-being. They invite the community to discover their personalized approach to health and healing.

The center offers a diverse range of evidence-based services designed to address the unique needs of each person. For those struggling with substance use and co-occurring disorders, Steps to Health and Wellness provides specialized addiction counseling. This includes individual counseling, where clients engage in one-on-one sessions with a dedicated therapist to uncover underlying issues and develop personalized coping strategies.

In addition, the center proudly offers group counseling. These sessions create a safe, confidential space where individuals can share experiences, build crucial social skills, and foster a sense of community with others facing similar challenges. Furthermore, recognizing that addiction impacts the entire family unit, they offer family counseling to facilitate healing, improve communication, and rebuild damaged relationships.

Beyond addiction treatment, a strong emphasis is placed on proactive and preventive care through health education and psychoeducation. These programs equip clients and their loved ones with the knowledge and tools necessary for long-term recovery and optimal mental health. By understanding the mind-body connection and the nature of their conditions, clients are empowered to take control of their journey to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Steps to Health and Wellness is currently taking clients and extends a warm invitation to all who may benefit from their services. Individuals are encouraged to reach out or to refer a family member or friend who may be in need of a supportive, evidence-based path to health.

About Steps to Health and Wellness

Steps to Health and Wellness is a specialized treatment center located in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are a dedicated team passionate about helping people with addiction and co-occurring mental health issues. They provide a range of specialized therapy services offered in a small, intimate setting with times to fit the client's schedule. Their programs are science-based and driven to help clients recover to a healthy and fulfilling life. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit their website: https://stepstohealthandwellness.com/

Contact Information

Name: Matthew Scarduzio

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 703-955-0587

