Steps to Take After a Bicycle Accident: Protecting Your Rights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle accidents can leave victims with severe injuries and uncertainty about what steps to take next. The Law Offices of Jason Turchin shares essential tips for cyclists to protect their legal rights after an accident involving motor vehicles in Florida.

"Bicyclists are especially vulnerable to serious injuries in accidents," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "Taking the right steps can help ensure you receive proper care and fair compensation."

Key Steps to Follow After a Bicycle Accident:

Seek Medical Attention Immediately

Even if you feel fine, injuries like concussions or internal trauma may not show symptoms right away. Documentation of injuries is critical for your claim. Report the Accident

Call the police and ensure an official report is filed. This report can serve as valuable evidence for your case. Collect Evidence

Take photos of the scene, your injuries, and the damage to your bicycle. Obtain contact information for the driver and any witnesses. Avoid Speaking to Insurance Adjusters Without Legal Advice

Insurance companies may offer quick, low settlements. Consult an attorney before agreeing to anything. Consult a Bicycle Accident Attorney

An attorney can help you navigate insurance claims, determine liability, and pursue compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has experience handling bicycle accident cases and advocating for injured cyclists. "Our goal is to help victims recover the compensation they need to move forward," added Turchin. Jason Turchin, Esq. has acted as a Miami bike accident lawyer for more than 20 years.

The firm can represent someone injured in a bike accident in Florida in every County in Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas.

