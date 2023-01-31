Hire an Indianapolis truck accident lawyer to seek substantial damages. Follow important steps to take after a truck accident says Stephenson Rife

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the moments after a serious truck crash, it's important to keep your wits about you. The decisions you make and the actions you take in the first minutes and hours can mean the difference between preserving your health and securing a significant payout or injuring yourself further and missing out on compensation.

Following are important steps to take after a truck accident to avoid further harm and preserve your option of filing a lawsuit:

Call 911 and ask police to respond to the crash scene. Seek medical attention right away, whether this means riding in an ambulance to the hospital ER or visiting your family doctor in the next day or two. Medical tests and X-rays can identify your injuries for treatment and provide evidence in a legal claim. Get the truck driver's name, license, and insurance information, but don't engage in banter or discuss the crash in any detail. Get the name and contact information of any crash witnesses and bystanders. Your attorney can follow up and interview them later. Make note of whether there are any surveillance cameras near the crash site. This video may help prove your case. Use your cell phone to take pictures of your injuries, the crash scene, any evidence or debris in the area, and the damage to both your vehicle and the truck. Answer police officer's questions honestly and concisely, but don't elaborate or try to explain everything. And DO NOT say that you were at fault for causing the crash. Make note of the trucking company that the driver works for (the name may be on the side of the trailer or cab), and jot down the truck's number, if one exists. Hire an Indianapolis truck accident lawyer to represent you.

By taking these steps, you will help your attorney build a strong personal injury claim and assist your doctor in understanding your injuries and creating a treatment plan.

Why Choose Stephenson Rife

Stephenson Rife has an formidable reputation for winning truck accident lawsuits and securing the largest payouts possible. Attorney Mike Stephenson has 40 years of legal experience and has won many large personal injury claims, totaling millions of dollars. Attorney Brady Rife takes case preparation seriously and prepares each case as though it may be tried in court. To find out more about how Stephenson Rife can help you, call (317) 680-2350 for a free initial consultation.

