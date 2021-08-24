Stericycle Named a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions today announced it has been recognized as a Training Industry 2021 Watch List Company in the Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training category for its OSHA and HIPAA training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares its annual Top 20 and Watch lists to report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace. Its lists are used to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Providers offering training courses and programs that focus on 1) occupational health and safety, 2) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) training, 3) employee wellness, and 4) education on laws, regulations and policies were eligible to apply for the Employee Health, Safety and Wellness category. Selection for the Training Industry 2021 Watch List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of programs/services and audiences served

Ability to deliver training in various modalities

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"We are pleased to have been named by Training Industry as a 2021 Watch List Company for our Steri-Safe portfolio of training and compliance solutions," said Jim Anderson, vice president of product management and innovation at Stericycle. "This recognition serves to solidify our ongoing commitment to support our customers with meaningful solutions that help them navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and support a safe workplace that protects staff and patient health and well-being."

Stericycle, through its Steri-Safe portfolio, provides healthcare facilities with a variety of online, interactive and face-to-face trainings and tools that provide guidance, help navigate complex regulations, and promote safe and compliant operational practices. Core areas of focus include OSHA and HIPAA regulations for healthcare providers. The Steri-Safe portfolio also includes adjacent topics like Department of Transportation (DOT) medical waste requirements and strategies for workplace violence prevention in healthcare settings. Steri-Safe includes several different program tiers with different levels and methods of support to suit a range of compliance needs. In addition to trainings, Steri-Safe includes interactive safety plan builders, policy and procedure templates, and on-site mock audits and assessments.

This recognition by Training Industry follows Stericycle's recent honor as a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Stericycle was recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities. Stericycle was also named a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards) for its efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

