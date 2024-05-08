Stericycle President and CEO Cindy J. Miller Receives 2024 Women Who Inspire Award From Waste360

Annual award recognizes five extraordinary women in the waste and recycling industry for their leadership and achievements

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced that Cindy J. Miller, president and CEO, was awarded Waste360's Women Who Inspire Award at a special awards ceremony yesterday at WasteExpo. This annual award recognizes five extraordinary women who have made tremendous accomplishments and dedicated their lives to the solid waste and recycling industry.

With over 30 years of global leadership experience, Ms. Miller is a highly accomplished senior executive celebrating her fifth anniversary as president and CEO of Stericycle. After a successful career at UPS, she became CEO of Stericycle in May 2019 — the first female CEO of a publicly traded waste management company. Her exemplary leadership, transformative business approach, and diverse experience in both front-line and boardroom roles give Ms. Miller a unique point of view. She inspires Stericycle employees at all levels to pursue their passions and serves as an example that hard work pays off and can lead to career growth.

"I am honored to be recognized by Waste360 alongside the other four outstanding and deserving women who inspire," commented Ms. Miller. "I would like to share this award with all of our leaders within Stericycle who are making a positive difference in this industry through their dedication to help protect the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve."

"It is an honor to recognize these women who inspire unmatched innovation and progress within the waste and recycling industry. Their contributions make a lasting impact on their companies and communities. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these women as they work to empower others," added Stefanie Valentic, editorial director, Waste360.

In 2021, Ms. Miller was named to the inaugural Forbes 50 0ver 50 list, which recognizes leaders who, after the age of 50, are achieving their greatest accomplishments while shattering age and gender norms. Ms. Miller's leadership achievements have been recognized widely in recent years, including Stevie's 2021 Female Executive of the Year award, Women Inc.'s 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America List, HERoes' 2023 Top 100 Women Executive Role Models List, and Stevie's 2023 Women in Business award. Under Ms. Miller's leadership, Stericycle has also been named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for three years in a row by the Women in Trucking Association. Additionally, Stericycle was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company that is celebrating 35 years of protecting what matters. As a leading provider of compliance-based solutions, the company protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About WasteExpo

WasteExpo is organized by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc., and is the leading event in North America for waste, recycling and organics professionals from the private and public sector. WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling, landfills, fleet management, collections, organics, safety, food waste and recovery, and more. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing hundreds of exhibitors and the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference and Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

