Stericycle Recognized as a 2021 "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation"

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, has been recognized as a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation". Each year the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) honors leading companies that are focused on attracting and retaining women in the trucking industry and demonstrate a commitment to continually improving their work environments.

"Stericycle is proud to be a company that is dedicated to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion among our team members and recognizing the significant impact that women have in our organization, every day," says Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the Women In Trucking Association and to be recognized for the strides we are making in creating a more gender-diverse workforce."

Stericycle views diversity and inclusion as a key element for corporate sustainability and success. Since being named the first female CEO of a publicly traded waste company in May 2019, Ms. Miller has signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge to demonstrate Stericycle's commitment to cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The company also implemented five employee resource groups made up of diverse populations that are regularly consulted for perspective, including an active women's resource group that focuses on development, mentoring and life skills. Additionally, the company offers a competitive benefits package and flexible work arrangements for many roles.

"As women rise through the ranks in the transportation industry, we are excited to feature the companies that make the extra effort to attract and retain a more gender-diverse workforce," said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. "We applaud their efforts and this distinction is our way of giving them the recognition they deserve."

There are a number of criteria that distinguish companies recognized on the list, including: corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities, and career advancement opportunities. This is the fourth year of this prestigious recognition program. To win the award, eligible companies are first nominated and then reviewed. A final ballot is then created and voted on by industry professionals. This year, more than 14,000 votes were cast to identify the top companies.

Stericycle has repeatedly been recognized in 2021 for its commitment to workplace leadership. This recognition by the Women In Trucking Association follows Stericycle's recent gold award from the Brandon Hall Group in the Best Certification category for its SWAT defensive driving certification program. Stericycle was also named a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry for its OSHA and HIPAA training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe®. Earlier this year, Stericycle was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® having been recognized as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities.

