STERICYCLE WORKERS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Warehouse Workers Join Stericycle Drivers Already Represented by Local 251

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at Stericycle have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 251. These workers join Teamsters drivers at the same facility who ratified their first collective bargaining agreement in March 2022.

"We organized with the Teamsters because we deserve the same pay and benefits as the drivers," said Alain Monteiro, a warehouse worker and new member of Local 251. "We offload almost 40 trucks a day and work very hard. By joining the union, we will enjoy the protections guaranteed by a Teamsters contract."

"We are excited to negotiate these workers into the existing drivers' contract, which will provide them with the same benefits and protections currently enjoyed by their co-workers," said Matthew Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 251 and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President. "I want to congratulate our new members for voting unanimously to join Local 251 and welcome them to our local union."

Warehouse workers at Stericycle's Woonsocket facility process and dispose of hazardous medical waste.

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit teamsterslocal251.org.

