Sterilization Equipment Market Size Worth $15.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sterilization equipment market is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, low-temperature sterilizers segment held the largest share in 2021It is a widely accepted technique in healthcare facilities for equipment and devices that can tolerate both heat and moisture.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local players.

is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local players. Prominent players present in the sterilization equipment market are Steris PLC, Sterigenics U.S., LLC, Cantel Medical, E-BEAM Services, Inc., and Fortive

Read 120-page market research report, "Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Heat Sterilizers, Low-temperature Sterilizers, Sterile Membrane Filters, And Radiation Sterilization Devices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Sterilization Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the market. The pandemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.

The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for sterilization equipment. Consequently, the use of sterilization equipment has also increased due to the increasing number of patients in hospitals & clinics. Proper and regular sterilization of medical devices is one of the essential requirements for treating patients suffering from COVID-19. In such cases, demand for sterilization equipment is anticipated to increase, which is in turn expected to propel the market growth. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a high-impact rendering driver for this market.

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the sterilization equipment market report on the basis of product and region:

Sterilization Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Heat Sterilizers

Depyrogenation Oven



Steam Autoclaves

Low-temperature Sterilizers

Ethylene oxide sterilizers



Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers



Others

Sterile Membrane Filters

Radiation Sterilization Devices

Electron beams



Gamma rays



Others

Sterilization Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Sterilization Equipment Market

STERIS PLC.

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Cantel Medical

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Fortive

