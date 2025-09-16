Sterilization Services Market worth $5.49 billion by 2030 with 7.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Sterilization Services Market, valued at US$3.52 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5. 49 billion by the end of the period. The market for sterilization services is growing due to the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), increasing surgical procedure volumes, heightened focus on food sterilization to combat foodborne illnesses, and the growing trend of outsourcing sterilization to specialized contract service providers. Additionally, stricter regulatory requirements for sterile packaging in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors are further fueling market demand.

However, safety concerns surrounding reprocessed medical instruments, stringent environmental regulations particularly for EtO and non-compliance with sterilization protocols by certain end users remain key factors restraining market expansion.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183597324

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sterilization Services Market"

350 - Tables

45 - Figures

300 - Pages

By method, the sterilization services market has been segmented into ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron-beam (E-beam) radiation sterilization, X-ray irradiation sterilization, steam sterilization, hydrogen peroxide sterilization, and other methods. In 2024, the ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market. The large share of the ethylene oxide sterilization segment is attributed to the growing demand for single-use medical devices and instruments, innovations in ETO sterilization equipment and processes, and compatibility with heat- and moisture-sensitive materials.

By mode of delivery, the sterilization services market has been segmented into off-site and on-site sterilization services. In 2024, the off-site sterilization services segment accounted for a larger share of the sterilization services market. This is because in the off-site sterilization process, after instruments are used, they are transported off-site to a centralized location where sterile processing department (SPD) professionals (either employed by the health system or a third-party service supplier) reprocess them and then send them back to their respective facilities. The limited availability of space in in-house sterile processing departments, enhanced efficiency of contract sterilization processes over in-house sterilization, access to new sterilization technology, higher output with lesser financial risks, and cost-reduction benefits are the key factors supporting the growth of the off-site sterilization services segment.

By geography, the sterilization services market is segmented into six major regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC. In 2024, North America commanded the largest share of the global sterilization services market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the consequent rise in the demand for healthcare services. Market growth in this region is characterized by the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization services because of the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers. The subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection also propel the growth of the market in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=183597324

Prominent players in the sterilization services market include STERIS (Ireland), Sotera Health (US), Servizi Italia S.p.A (Italy), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Medistri SA (Switzerland), H.W. Andersen Products Ltd. (UK), Cretex Companies (US), Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US), Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Cosmed Group (US), among others.

Sotera Health

Sotera Health secures the second position in the global sterilization services market due to its strong brand presence and diversified portfolio spanning medical device, pharmaceutical, and food industry sterilization needs. In 2024, the company generated USD 1.10 billion in revenues, marking steady growth supported by expansions in the US and Europe. Through its subsidiary Sterigenics S.A.S., Sotera strategically invested in electron beam (E-beam) technology, enhancing its capabilities and safety standards for medical and pharmaceutical products. Its emphasis on portfolio strengthening and operational expansion has enabled it to consolidate market share and build long-term client trust. However, reliance on North America and Europe makes geographic concentration a competitive vulnerability, pushing the company to prioritize emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, India, and Russia for future growth. Overall, Sotera's scale, technology-driven expansion, and consistent investment in capabilities justify its ranking as the second-largest player globally.

STERIS

STERIS secures the top position in the global sterilization services market owing to its comprehensive service portfolio, including steam, low-temperature, gamma, EtO, and electron beam sterilization, backed by strong sterility assurance solutions. Its consistent revenue growth (2022–2024) and leadership in Applied Sterilization Technologies reinforce its global market dominance. Strategic acquisitions, such as BD's surgical and sterilization assets in 2023, and sustained R&D investments (USD 98–107 million annually) highlight its commitment to innovation and expansion. With an established brand reputation in North America and a growing international footprint, STERIS has built resilience through diversification of customers and services. Despite competitive pressures and regional dependency, its scale, technological breadth, and financial strength position it as the clear leader in driving innovation and long-term growth in the sterilization services market.

Servizi Italia S.p.A.

Servizi Italia S.p.A. ranks third in the global sterilization services market, supported by its strong presence in Italy, Brazil, and Turkey. In 2024, the company reported USD 314.2 million in net revenues, with steady growth driven by inflation adjustments and heightened demand in Italy. Its surgical instrument sterilization segment accounted for 18.6% of total revenues, underscoring the company's strong specialization. Strategic moves such as the 2024 merger with Ekolav S.r.l. and earlier investments in Steritek demonstrate Servizi's focus on cost optimization and portfolio diversification into validation and higher-margin services. However, competitive intensity in Italy and Brazil, coupled with limited global expansion, continues to constrain growth relative to larger multinational peers. Despite these challenges, its disciplined expansion strategy and solid foothold in key regional markets justify its position as the third-largest sterilization services provider.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Infection Control Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Sterilization Equipment Market

Surface Disinfectant Market

Cleanroom Technologies Market

Get access to the latest updates on Sterilization Services Companies and Sterilization Services Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets