Sterling Acquires Texas-Based Professional Plumbers Group

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that it has acquired Professional Plumbers Group, Incorporated (PPG), headquartered in Wylie, Texas. PPG serves a range of residential home builders in the greater Dallas area and will join Sterling's Building Solutions segment.

Acquisition Highlights

Purchase price consists of a cash payment of $50 million and an earnout opportunity contingent upon achieving future EBITDA targets

Customary outsourced labor model

PPG provides all the major plumbing phases for new residential builds, expanding Sterling's suite of residential services in the Dallas market to the next critical phase of the build once the slab is complete

"We are thrilled to have the PPG family join the Sterling team. PPG is a premier provider of plumbing services to home builders in one of the Nation's top residential markets. The company has extremely strong relationships with its customers and a history of excellent execution and profitability," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "With this acquisition, we not only broaden our services and customer base, we also become even more valuable to residential builders as a full-service concrete slab and plumbing provider. We welcome PPG to our team and believe their strong values, commitment to customers, and entrepreneurial spirit align perfectly with Sterling."

About Sterling

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

