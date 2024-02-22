Sterling Announces Election of William Bosway to its Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced the election of William T. Bosway to its Board of Directors, enlarging the Board to eight members, effective March 7, 2024. Mr. Bosway was appointed to the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee.

Mr. Bosway has experience in large public manufacturing and distribution companies as an executive and a board member. He has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) since January 2022 after serving as President, Chief Executive and Director since January 2019. Mr. Bosway previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Refrigeration and Food Equipment Division of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, from June 2016 to December 2018. Prior to joining Dover Corporation, Mr. Bosway spent 26 years with Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) serving as Group Vice President, Solutions & Technology for Emerson Climate Technologies, a global manufacturer of industrial, commercial and consumer products, from May 2008 to June 2016.

Mr. Bosway earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University and received a Master of Science in Management from Purdue University.

CEO Remarks

"The Sterling Board and management team are pleased to welcome Bill as our newest director," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "His experience leading Gibraltar and at Fortune 500 companies will bring valuable insight and perspective to our Board. We are confident that Bill will be a tremendous addition to our Board and look forward to beginning this relationship."

About Sterling

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, and residential plumbing services. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

