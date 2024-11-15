Sterling Announces the Retirement of Thomas M. White from the Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that Thomas M. White will retire from the company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective December 31, 2024. Mr. White was elected Chairman of the Board in December 2019 and served as a member of the Audit, Compensation & Talent Development, and Corporate Governance & Nominating Committees after joining the Board in July 2018. Sterling's Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee is in the process of determining Mr. White's successor.

Sterling CEO, Joe Cutillo, commented, "On behalf of Sterling and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Tom for his dedicated years of leadership. Tom's expertise and guidance have been instrumental in shaping not only our Company, but also our Board of Directors. Tom has had an exceptional career, and we are thankful that Sterling was a part of it. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement."

