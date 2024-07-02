Sterling Capital Management LLC joins Guardian Capital Group Limited

Acquisition of Charlotte-based investment management firm was announced in February 2024.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Capital Management LLC (Sterling Capital) announced today the completion of its acquisition by Guardian Capital LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global asset manager Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX: GCG) (TSX: GCG. A). The transaction was announced on February 2, 2024, and concluded today following the fulfillment of the requisite consent and approval processes.

"Our new partnership with Guardian creates more opportunities for us to expand our client and asset base, to enhance our capabilities, and to broaden our product offerings, all to the benefit of our clients and our teammates at both Sterling Capital and Guardian," said Scott Haenni, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Capital.

"We believe the strategic addition of Sterling Capital is an exciting opportunity to expand our U.S. business growth plans," said George Mavroudis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Guardian. "Sterling Capital's cultural alignment paired with its high-quality business accelerates Guardian's expansion into the U.S. market. We are optimistic about the growth potential of the combined entity."

Sterling Capital was founded in 1970 and has grown to over $77 billion in assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2024. Sterling Capital's investment teams will continue to operate with the same processes and autonomy as done prior to closing and will continue to be led by the current executive management team, providing continuity, stability and continued excellence for Sterling Capital clients.

The addition of Sterling Capital to the broader Guardian organization not only increases Guardian's assets under management and assets under advisement, but also enhances its overall scale and expands its platform for future growth.

About Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC, founded in 1970, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. Headquartered in Charlotte, Sterling Capital provides investment advisory services through mutual funds, separately managed accounts, model portfolios, and other commingled vehicles offered through a variety of intermediary and managed account platforms. Sterling Capital's six distinct investment teams provide a full complement of fixed income, concentrated active equity, and multi-asset solutions. Learn more at sterlingcapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian") is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at March 31, 2024, Guardian had $45.3 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of $1 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG. A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

Investment advisory services are available through Sterling Capital Management LLC (SCM), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. SCM manages customized investment portfolios, provides asset allocation analysis and offers other investment-related services to affluent individuals and businesses. SCM's preliminary assets under advisement (AUA) differs from our regulatory assets under management for which we provide continuous and regular investment management services as disclosed in our ADV. AUA generally refers to non-discretionary assets for which SCM provides advice or consultation for which SCM does not have authority to effectuate transactions. Such services include model portfolios and assets SCM advises as an outsourced Chief Investment Officer on a non-discretionary basis.

SOURCE Sterling Capital Management LLC