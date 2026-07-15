Steve Gabbay elected to CopperPoint Board of Directors

PHOENIX, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Company, a leading Arizona-based specialty provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions, has elected Steve Gabbay to the CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company Board of Directors.

Steve Gabbay

Since 2009, Steve Gabbay has been the Chief Operating Officer of YAM Worldwide, which operates more than a dozen companies across a variety of industries. Prior to his role at YAM Worldwide, Steve spent time as an Executive Recruiter and as an Auditor with Price Waterhouse. He graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and successfully passed the CPA examination.

"We are proud to welcome Steve Gabbay to the CopperPoint Board of Directors," said Kellen Booher, CopperPoint President & CEO. "Steve's deep roots in the Phoenix business community, combined with his proven track record of operational excellence and strategic leadership, make him an outstanding addition to our board. As CopperPoint continues to grow and evolve, his perspective, business acumen, and commitment to building strong organizations will help guide our next chapter in Arizona and across the country."

"It is a privilege to join the CopperPoint Board at such an exciting time in its 100-year history," said Gabbay. "The organization's vision, strong leadership, and commitment to innovation strongly resonate with me, and I look forward to supporting its next chapter."

The results of the election were announced at the board meeting held on Tuesday, June 23. CopperPoint members and policyholders also formally elected as a member CopperPoint President & CEO, Kellen Booher, and reelected Michael Mathias and LoriAnn Vaughan. Each was elected to three-year terms.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing footprint in the United States, CopperPoint is positioned to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and policyholders. It has $5.27 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.97 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies